Fullstack Academy Expands Bootcamp Portfolio, Launches Product Management Program to Meet Growing Demand for Workers

New live-online program teaches the skills needed to fill over 400,000 product management jobs available

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fullstack Academy, a national tech education provider, today announced the launch of its product management bootcamp program. The curriculum is designed to train professionals on the skills needed to fill the more than 400,000 product management job postings across the U.S. in just 25 weeks.

“We are in the midst of product management’s ‘Golden Age.’ It’s one of the fastest-growing areas in business today, with the increase in demand for product management jobs outpacing the increase in job demand across all industries in the U.S. by 500%,” said Jerrad Tausz, CEO of Fullstack Academy. “Modern product management is transforming industries as organizations recognize the need for professionals who know the product inside out and understand the needs of its audience as well as how both may evolve over time.”

The number of open product management positions increased 32% in just two years, from 2017–2019. That demand continues to grow, driving the median base salary of more than $125,000.

“Fullstack Academy brings higher education and industry together to provide the critical skills needed to address the growing demand for software development and technology roles,” said Randy Hendricks, CEO of Zovio, the parent company of Fullstack Academy. “The launch of the new Product Management Bootcamp is another exciting addition to the innovative digital curriculum offered by Fullstack Academy.”

“The curriculum for Fullstack’s Product Management Bootcamp was developed by a dynamic team of nearly a dozen industry experts with professional experience at some of the top tech organizations and educational institutions. They’ve designed some of the most modern, robust tech-focused curricula on the market,” said Bryan Kind, vice president of academics at Fullstack Academy. “Our program caters to early career professionals, upskillers, or those looking to pursue product management as a new career path. The curriculum focuses on job preparedness and practicing product management skills in real-life, authentic scenarios, versus a heavy focus on reading, writing and dissecting case studies, as is found in traditional MBA programs.”

The team behind the new curriculum development is composed of professionals from a diverse set of backgrounds, including a civil engineer, product manager, product entrepreneur, professor of product innovation, computer science educator, and product lead at Amazon, as well as several educational technology professionals.

Fullstack’s product management program is an immersive, collaborative, cohort-based live-online bootcamp. The 25-week program consists of five courses: one 12-week essentials course and four three-week specialized courses, with one break week.

Over the first 12 weeks, students will build essential knowledge and skills grounded in the product life cycle, market analysis, product planning, product analytics, and product strategy. In the second half of the program, students will explore tangible, specialized topics in product management, including UX/UI research, product design, marketing, and software development.

Students focus on building foundational understanding so that no matter which tools, platforms, or processes their future employer uses, they will be able to apply their knowledge to be able to employ it successfully.

Registration is now open for the live-online bootcamp. Fullstack will also launch the curriculum with many of its university partners across the U.S. in the coming months.

A $1,500 Founder’s Scholarship that can be applied toward the cost of the program will be available for all students who enroll in the inaugural cohort, which begins in July 2022.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy is a national tech education provider based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers web development, cybersecurity, data analytics, DevOps, and product management bootcamps. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, an immersive software engineering course for women and non-binary students, in addition to partnerships with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech, Caltech CTME, and Louisiana State University. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. Fullstack Academy is a part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network. For more information, visit www.fullstackacademy.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio’s purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

