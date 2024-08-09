Fulcrum IT Partners Announces Acquisition of Fortress Security Risk Management

The acquisition demonstrates Fulcrum’s continued investment in enhancing the insurability and security posture of businesses worldwide

Fulcrum IT Partners ("Fulcrum"), a leading international IT solutions provider exceeding $1 billion in sales, has announced the definitive intent to acquire Fortress SRM (Security Risk Management) ("Fortress"), a division of MCPC. Headquartered in Ohio, Fortress SRM is recognized by CRN as a "Top 100 Security Provider" delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.





The acquisition of Fortress will add significant depth to Fulcrum’s cybersecurity portfolio, including the security leader’s mature 24/7 U.S. Security Operations Centers (SOC) and IT Managed Service Desk. These strategic service gains will be immediately made available to Fulcrum’s growing family of MSP brands and enhance the real-time monitoring and management of clients’ cyber postures.

At the close of the acquisition, Fulcrum will fully integrate its existing hybrid AI capabilities with Fortress’s cyber and service desk offerings to add greater business and technical value to its customers. The integration will further strengthen the team’s capabilities to deliver powerful, data-driven cybersecurity and IT support solutions to customers globally.

“Our acquisition of Fortress will mark a pivotal moment for Fulcrum, our customers, and vendor partners as we bolster our cybersecurity offerings and advance our verticalized AI-driven platforms,” said Kyle Lanzinger, President of Fulcrum IT Partners. “We are excited to welcome the talented team from Fortress and look forward to integrating their expertise to further enhance our customers’ insurability and security posture.”

By embedding AI into its cybersecurity and data protection services, Fulcrum will be able to leverage unstructured cyber data to unlock and provide better security services and allow customers to access better cyber insurance outcomes.

“Fulcrum’s acquisition of Fortress will drive explosive growth and further investment into the fast expanding and changing cyber landscape,” said Andy Jones, CEO of Fortress SRM. “We are thrilled about the additional services, alignment, and tremendous benefits this move will bring to our team and our clients.”

Acquiring a SOC into the Fulcrum group strengthens Fulcrum’s verticalized offerings. This includes bringing forward tailored AI-enabled SOC services to bolster Fulcrum’s existing and growing portfolio of hybrid AI service offerings.

In addition to agreeing to acquire Fortress, Fulcrum and MCPC have formed a strategic alliance to further scale the team’s cybersecurity capabilities globally by leveraging Fulcrum’s new AI-powered SOC and cybersecurity services.

“The services expansion and support capacity gained from a Fulcrum acquisition of Fortress are easy to see. We are thrilled to build on this momentum with a strategic alliance that positions MCPC’s team for continued growth and will lead to greater customer success,” said Michael Montisano, President of MCPC. “The needs, wants, challenges and opportunities are endless around AI, cyber, and remote support in a post pandemic work world. Together with Fulcrum and Fortress, MCPC can quickly and strategically expand our efforts and continue to deliver more meaningful results to our teams, our partners, and of course, our customers.”

“We look forward to welcoming Fortress to the Fulcrum IT Partners family and to announce our strategic go-to-market alliance with MCPC,” said Kelly Carter, Chief Strategy Officer, Fulcrum IT Partners. “The Fortress team, SOC, and proven cybersecurity expertise will significantly enhance our ability to bring complete, customized and secure solutions to our customers, as well as utilize data to bring better cyber resilience outcomes to our partners and the channel at large.”

About Fortress

Previously a division of MCPC, Fortress Security Risk Management (SRM) is dedicated to helping organizations optimize the security performance and managed IT support needs of their people, processes, and technology to deliver positive financial and operational business outcomes through world-class professional services and SOC-based co-managed service offerings.

About Fulcrum IT Partners

Fulcrum IT Partners is the parent company of an expanding portfolio of established and successful IT solution companies in the UK, Canada, and the U.S., with proven expertise in cybersecurity, cloud, consumption-based IT and managed services. Fulcrum is dedicated to using technology to deliver better business outcomes to vertically focused industries through its breadth of expertise and longstanding relationships with respected industry partners.

