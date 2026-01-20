Fujifilm Launches FUJIFILM SX400 Lens-Integrated Long-Range Camera

VALHALLA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the launch of the new "FUJIFILM SX400" (hereafter "SX400") as part of its SX Series lineup of lens-integrated long-range cameras. SX400 is equipped with a new lens designed to suppress noise that occurs when sensitivity is increased, enabling clear imaging of subjects in low light environments.

“In addition to traditional fixed installations for monitoring specific areas or inspecting infrastructure, SX400 is a great fit for a variety of needs requiring added flexibility, including mobile deployment on vehicles and ships, and temporary installation at construction sites or event venues for surveillance purposes,” said Stosh Durbacz, vice president, Sales, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division.

Main features of FUJIFILM SX400

Lightweight, compact, powerful

Measures 11.8 inches (300mm) in length and weighs 8.6 pounds (3.9kg).

Equipped with a 32x optical zoom lens covering focal lengths from 12.5mm wide-angle to 400mm telephoto (horizontal field of view: 31.8°–1.0°), and supporting a 1/1.8-inch effective image size1, SX400 achieves a compact body of approximately 300mm in length and 3.9kg in weight. This enables not only fixed installations but also mobile deployment on vehicles and ships, as well as portable surveillance and inspection systems.

The Brightest Lens in the SX Series

SX400 features the newly developed F2.8 zoom lens – the brightest in the SX Series2. Fujifilm’s proprietary optical design enables the lens to maintain F2.8 brightness from 12.5mm to 200mm focal lengths, delivering clear, low-noise images even in dark environments3.

High-performance image stabilization system

Fujifilm’s proprietary stabilization system offers cooperative control of optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) to reduce blurring caused by vibrations or wind when shooting at long distances. It detects and compensates for even subtle movements with precision, enabling steady footage 3 .

. The stabilization mechanism adopts Fujifilm’s proprietary "ceramic ball roller system," minimizing friction resistance during stabilization and achieving high responsiveness and durability. In addition, high-performance gyro sensors detect minute vibrations without time lag, enabling precise correction.

Fast, accurate autofocus (AF)

SX400 features a rear-focus mechanism that drives lightweight lens groups for rapid focusing. By combining on-sensor phase-detection autofocus for speed and contrast AF for accuracy, it achieves focus as quickly as 0.1 second 3 , ensuring subjects are captured instantly and sharply.

Heat haze and fog reduction capabilities

Fujifilm’s image processing technology reduces visual distortions caused by airborne particles, temperature differences, or haze, ensuring clear visibility. Combined with a built-in visible light cut filter, SX400 helps enable clear imaging even in foggy or hazy environments 3 .

Significant reduction in installation effort

SX400 integrates the lens and camera into a single unit, removing the need for adjustments like optical axis alignment, flange back calibration, and color fringing (magnification chromatic aberration) correction. This simplifies pre-installation work. Furthermore, with power and control systems consolidated at the rear of the camera, complicated cable connections are eliminated, making the installation process significantly easier.

FUJIFILM SX400 Lens-Integrated Long-Range Camera will be available early 20264. For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/business/optical-devices/security-camera-lens/sx.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular instax™ line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Business Innovation Division offers a full lineup of digital print and toner technologies focused on enabling the digital transformation of businesses and print shops with its offerings of multifunction printers, digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, software, and more. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to https://x.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on X, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

FUJIFILM and instax are registered trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2026 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

________________________________ 1 The area of the image sensor used to record visual images. 2 FUJIFILM SX Series lineup includes SX400, SX800 and SX1600 lens-integrated long-range cameras. 3 Actual performance may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. Fujifilm does not guarantee specific results in all situations. 4 Actual availability and specifications may vary and are subject to change without notice.

