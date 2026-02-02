FUJIFILM Dimatix Launches the DMP-2850 S Materials Printer Designed for Researchers and Universities

The refreshed DMP-2850 S retains all current capabilities of the DMP-2850 but with improved hardware and software features

LEBANON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., a leading global manufacturer and supplier of piezoelectric, drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads, announced the launch of its new Dimatix Material Printer DMP-2850 S (DMP-2850 S), a benchtop materials deposition system designed for micro-precision jetting for a variety of functional fluids for virtually any surface, including plastic, glass, ceramics, and silicon, as well as flexible substrates from membranes, gels, and thin films to paper products. The DMP-2850 S materials printer is an upgraded and enhanced version of the inkjet deposition research platform, the DMP-2850, designed for use by researchers and universities.

“Universities and R&D teams greatly benefit from a complete platform that can offer precision printing of materials, jetting analysis, and fluid development, as it allows users to rapidly produce new prototype designs, reduce costs and lead times, and accelerate the innovation process,” said Steve Billow, president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Dimatix. “We’re thrilled to offer customers the DMP-2850 S, a powerful printing tool for R&D work spanning applications such as prototyping and sample generation, product development, deposition of biological fluids including cell patterning, DNA arrays, and more.”

The DMP-2850 S boasts improved software features from its previous model, including drop analysis which helps developers optimize print head settings, waveform designs for precise ejection of ink droplets, and ink formulations to achieve desired print quality without needing expert knowledge in utilizing a drop watcher and developing a waveform. The new print job feature allows users to save all settings associated with a particular job and allow for batching multiple jobs within a run so the user can walk away. The new printer supports multiple file types, including BMP, JPEG, TIF, and PNG. Hardware improvements to its built-in computer include a more powerful CPU, dual USB ports for data transfer, ample storage for print jobs and data needed during the printing process. This integrated computer runs on Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC.

The DMP-2850 S materials printer features FUJIFILM Dimatix’s Samba(R) based print cartridge, which leverages the company’s renowned Silicon MEMS (Si-MEMS) processing with sputtered PZT (Lead Zirconate Titanate) for consistent, precise and high-quality printing. The system supports precision jetting for a wide range of functional fluids, including UV, aqueous, solvent, acidic and basic fluids.

The new materials printer is now available to ship to customers. To learn more about the DMP-2850 S, visit the product page.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., a leading global supplier of drop-on-demand inkjet printheads for commercial and industrial applications, is driving a revolution in inkjet technology to support a new generation of products for printing, industrial product decoration, and materials deposition. The company's innovative inkjet technology and world-class fabrication techniques enable OEMs, system integrators, and manufacturers to build cutting-edge systems and manufacturing processes for high-performance, precision printing of traditional inks and deposition of functional fluids on all types of surfaces, including flexible substrates.

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and maintains U.S. product development and manufacturing operations in California and New Hampshire. The company sells and supports its products worldwide through offices located in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. For more information, visit www.dimatix.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

FUJIFILM, DIMATIX, and SAMBA are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

© 2026 FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. All rights reserved.

Daniel Carpenter

914-529-2417

daniel.carpenter@fujifilm.com