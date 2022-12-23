<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
FuboTV to Participate in January 2023 Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will participate in the following investor conferences in January 2023:

Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media and Entertainment Conference (Scottsdale, AZ)

Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://kvgo.com/cmec-2023/fubotv-jan or https://ir.fubo.tv/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
One-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference (New York, NY)

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 3 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/register.aspx?conf=needham128&page=fubo&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/fubo/2249372 or https://ir.fubo.tv/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
One-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About FuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. In the U.S., the company’s sports-first cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, aggregates more than 125 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can engage with the content they are watching on FuboTV through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing on up to four screens (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), FuboTV has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https://fubo.tv

Contacts

Investor Contacts

Alison Sternberg, FuboTV

asternberg@fubo.tv

JCIR for FuboTV

ir@fubo.tv

Media Contacts

Jennifer L. Press, FuboTV

jpress@fubo.tv

Bianca Illion, FuboTV

billion@fubo.tv

