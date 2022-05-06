fuboTV Closed Q1 2022 with $236.7M Revenue, 1.056 Million Subscribers in North America

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

fuboTV’s North American (U.S. and Canada) streaming business delivered a record $236.7 million in total revenue in the first quarter, an increase of 98% year-over-year. The company also delivered solid year-over-year growth in advertising revenue (up 81% to $22.8 million) and total paid subscribers (up 81% to 1,056,245). fuboTV states its key metrics on a year-over-year basis given the seasonality of sports content.

The company also announced results for its Rest of World (France, Spain) streaming business for the first time. fuboTV ended the quarter ahead of expectations with approximately 305,000 total paid subscribers and $5.5 million in total revenue.

Complete first quarter 2022 results are detailed in fuboTV’s shareholder letter available on the company’s IR site.

“In our first quarter, against a challenging macro environment, fuboTV achieved strong growth in subscribers and revenue, with North American subscriber growth of 81% year-over-year,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “In a less robust advertising market, however, we experienced some pressure on adjusted contribution margin due to slower ad sales growth than we had initially expected, with ad revenue up 81% year-over-year. Importantly, we strengthened fuboTV’s balance sheet, ending the quarter with over $456 million in cash. This increased financial flexibility is expected to take us through 2023, and we are targeting positive cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA (AEBITDA) in 2025, with a relatively modest cash requirement anticipated in 2024.”

“We are committed to a business which replaces the decades-old basic cable package by giving consumers increased and improved content, ‘anytime anywhere’ access and mobility, increased choice and flexibility, personalization and interactivity – including gaming,” said Edgar Bronfman Jr., executive chairman, fuboTV. “Wagering remains an important pillar in our path to profitability and strategy to integrate interactivity into our live TV streaming experience. While striving to be the most compelling destination for cord cutters, fuboTV has started to enact a series of approaches to increase monetization, accelerate our ad sales business and further strengthen our unit economics.”

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company’s sports-first cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, offers U.S. subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, in 2021.

Paid Subscribers



We believe the number of paid subscribers is a relevant measure to gauge the size of our user base. Paid subscribers is defined as total subscribers that have completed registration with fuboTV, have activated a payment method (only reflects one paying user per plan), from which fuboTV has collected payment from in the month ending the relevant period. Users who are on a free (trial) period are not included in this metric.

