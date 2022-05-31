FuboTV Announces Key Executive Appointments

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today three executive appointments to bolster its strategic partnerships, content strategy and business development operations. All appointments are effective immediately.

Ben Grad has been named senior vice president, head of strategic partnerships and operations, reporting to David Gandler, co-founder and CEO. In this newly created role, Grad will be responsible for developing and leading key external partnerships and internal cross-functional initiatives for the company, covering both the streaming and online wagering segments, in order to drive new revenue streams and accelerate FuboTV’s path to profitability. Grad joined FuboTV in 2017 and was most recently senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition. He previously held strategy and partnership roles at Verizon, Fuse, Time Warner and Universal Music Group.

Todd Mathers has been named senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, reporting directly to Henry Ahn, chief business officer. In his new role, Mathers will oversee content strategy, acquisition and licensing for FuboTV. He has been tasked with expanding the company’s robust portfolio of sports, news and entertainment programming while also realigning licensing costs with both existing and new content partners.

Prior to joining FuboTV, Mathers was head of content strategy and business development for Verizon/FIOS, where he was responsible for content acquisition on all consumer platforms (wireless, 5G, fixed wireless, FIOS, broadband, etc), affiliate relations, pricing/packaging and more. Before joining Verizon/FIOS in 2021, Mathers spent 20 years at AT&T and DIRECTV, most recently as senior vice president, programming and content. While at the company, Mathers developed and launched a portfolio of digital products including streaming platforms Watch TV, DIRECTV NOW and AT&T TV. Mathers, a lawyer, began his career at Sony Pictures and the law firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.

Additionally, Andrew Steinberg has joined FuboTV as vice president, business development, reporting to Ahn. In this role, Steinberg will manage and grow distribution of FuboTV’s networks and create new business opportunities with current platform partners such as Amazon Fire, Apple, Google, Roku and Samsung TV. Prior to joining Fubo, Steinberg was director, business development and partnerships for Goldin, a leading marketplace for trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia. He has spent the majority of his 20+ year career working across the media and entertainment industry, and has held senior business development and strategy roles at Discovery Inc., Scripps Networks Interactive, Paramount Pictures, TEGNA and Premion among others.

“Ben’s understanding of FuboTV’s business, combined with his expertise and track record as a media executive, will be invaluable as we transition from a start-up to a growth-oriented media and technology company,” said Gandler. “We look forward to the impact Ben can have in this broader strategic role as FuboTV targets profitability in 2025.”

“Todd and Andrew have demonstrably helped expand and diversify the revenue streams of some of the world’s most renowned media businesses,” said Ahn. “We are excited to tap into their expertise to grow our sports entertainment content experience across multiple platforms, while managing costs for consumers and providing value for our shareholders. I am thrilled to welcome Todd and Andrew to FuboTV.”

About FuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company’s sports-first cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, offers U.S. subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with FuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of FuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with FuboTV, in 2021.

