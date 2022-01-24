fuboTV Acquires Exclusive Rights to Select UEFA National Team Football and UEFA European Championship Matches Through FOX Sports

Deal Highlights Include UEFA Nations League™ Matches, European Qualifiers, Friendlies, Select UEFA EURO 2024™ and UEFA EURO 2028™ Contests

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today it has secured exclusive U.S. rights through a six-year sublicense with FOX Sports to stream select matches from Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). The deal kicks off with the UEFA Nations League™ in June 2022.

The agreement further strengthens fuboTV’s leading position as a sports-first live TV streaming platform with more soccer coverage than any other virtual MVPD (vMVPD).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Through its deal with FOX Sports, fuboTV will be the exclusive home to a package of selected UEFA National Team Football matches through 2028. fuboTV will have exclusive rights to stream select matches featuring the top European national teams, including Italy, France, England, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands. The company’s coverage includes select matches within the following events in all languages (except Spanish and Portuguese):

UEFA Nations League™

European Qualifiers to UEFA Euro 2024 and 2028™

European Qualifiers to FIFA World Cup 2026™

Friendly Matches played by European nations controlled by UEFA

UEFA Euro2024™ (5 Matches)

UEFA Euro2028™ (5 Matches)

“Soccer has always been integral to fuboTV’s DNA,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “Today’s announcement of our deal with FOX Sports to distribute UEFA National Team Football marks an important milestone for the company as we work to differentiate our sports-first content portfolio and reinvent interactive sports and entertainment television. We are excited to partner with FOX Sports to bring some of the world’s most important and thrilling soccer events to consumers over the years to come.”

“We’re excited to partner with fuboTV on UEFA’s most-coveted events,” said FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer, Eric Shanks. “fuboTV and FOX Sports both share a strong passion for soccer, and what better way to celebrate this beautiful game than with some of the world’s greatest tournaments.”

fuboTV’s exclusive UEFA coverage will stream on Fubo Sports Network, which is available as part of fuboTV’s base plan of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels. Select UEFA matches and all re-airs will stream on Fubo Sports Network and its distribution partners including Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO.

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, Spain and, through its acquisition of Molotov, in France.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company’s cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, offers subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, in 2021.

