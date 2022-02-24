FTK Celebrates 20 Years

ALLEN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AffordableHousing—FTK Construction Services is proud to celebrate 20 years of successful large-scale multifamily preservation projects across the country. 20 years ago, FTK was founded by Jim Goodman and Mark Frazier with a goal to create a construction company that provides a superior and consistent work product on a national level. 20 years later, they have surpassed all expectations, with a bonding capacity of $500,000,000 (half-billion dollars) and over 4,000 successful projects in 33 states. Along the way, FTK was recognized at #27 for the 2018 Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Awards, then again in 2019 at #8 for the Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Awards, compiled by The Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at the SMU Cox School of Business. Additionally, FTK was named #1771 of the Inc. 5000 2019 Fastest-Growing Privately Owned Companies in the U.S.





Specializing in large-scale multifamily preservation projects, FTK continues to innovate and complete projects in the following concentrations:

Affordable Housing/Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) projects

Catastrophic Recovery and Build-Back projects

Large-scale Multifamily Renovations

With a national reach spanning 33 states, FTK’s impressive network of labor/trade resources translates to project completions on schedule. Unlike many competitors in their space, FTK’s proprietary “materials management system” does not rely on subcontractors to provide materials, but rather procures 98% of all materials directly from manufacturers and distributors, using this buying leverage to keep projects fully supplied and on budget. FTK’s investment in technology and commitment to transparency has resulted in a pre-construction product unparalleled in the industry.

When asked for the secret to a successful project, Co-founder and CEO Jim Goodman responded, “BUILD THE RIGHT TEAM, AT THE RIGHT TIME, USING THE RIGHT TECHNOLOGY. It only takes one visit to our office in Allen, Texas, to understand this commitment. Our investment in technology, coupled with the discipline of integrated management and scheduling provides project analysis and information in the hands of clients in real time.”

Co-founder and COO Mark Frazier added, “We continue to invest not only in our people but our processes. We focus on what will make a difference to our clients. As an example, we buy our materials directly to reduce delivery delays and cost. This translates to real value to our clients.”

One of FTK’s notable accomplishments is being one of the few General Contractors with the ability to execute multiple large-scale, multimillion-dollar preservation projects simultaneously on a national level. At any given time, FTK has up to 10 large-scale projects under way in multiple states. Another notable accomplishment would be the mitigation and restoration of a large multifamily property in Houston that was badly flooded by Hurricane Harvey. FTK mitigated the damage and debris, and restored the exteriors, Leasing Center, amenities and all 734 units in 18 months.

About FTK Construction Services

FTK Construction Services is a full-service construction company, with three divisions of Multifamily expertise: Affordable Housing/Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) projects, Multifamily Renovations and Disaster Services/Insurance related property damage restoration. FTK is a nationwide General Contractor with projects completed in 33 states to date. FTK continues to ensure that all our project protocols comply with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for preventing person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 as well as all emergency state and federal executive orders. To learn more, visit our website at ftkconstructionservices.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

