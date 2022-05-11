FTI Consulting Vendor Analysis Demonstrates DataLink’s Effective Risk Management Program’s Value for Clients, Including 5:1 Return-on-Investment

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataLink Software (DataLink), a leading provider of integrated population health applications and value-based care performance management solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its white paper, “Ensuring Service Providers Deliver on Their Value Promise.” The paper highlights how FTI Consulting analyzed data on the use of DataLink’s platform by a national health plan customer’s provider network, demonstrating a return-on-investment (ROI) of 5:1 from the plan’s investment and widespread adoption. Using powerful analytics, DataLink’s platform facilitates end-to-end population health management for payers, ACOs, provider groups and health systems that have entered the Medicare Advantage (MA) market and aspire to provide superior, high-quality care to their patients and members.

“DataLink’s infrastructure supports the secure exchange of patient data as the client migrates from disparate sources to our secure solution, as well as how our analytics and reporting capabilities normalize claims, lab and pharmacy data from provider and payer systems to provide views into critical patient care needs,” says Kevin Steele, chief executive officer, DataLink. “This paper demonstrates that FTI Consulting’s methodology, data and testing can show that vendors, like DataLink, deliver significant value.”

Medicare’s focus on value-based reimbursement has gained urgency as the program’s costs rise. In 2020, there were 61.7 million Medicare beneficiaries, and total expenditures were $858.5 billion.

The components of an effective vendor management program include 1) financial accountability to help clients understand the value proposition of a platform, 2) strategies employed to increase value and 3) how to create a process to measure return, including translating platform usage statistics to value.

Steele adds, “DataLink now has statistical support to show clients and prospects that investment in our platform is a sound financial decision, and we have a methodology in place to measure platform performance as new features and functionality are added to the system.”

Founded in 2001, DataLink is a healthcare technology company that empowers better health by delivering real-time data aggregation, EHR connectivity, and dynamic dashboards and reporting to payers, providers and care partners. DataLink promotes the collaboration of multiple stakeholders across the care continuum, providing a holistic, real-time view of the entire spectrum of patient data, and its intelligent, data-driven solutions drive value by reducing the cost of care, improving quality scores, ensuring risk adjustment accuracy, and simplifying healthcare navigation. For more information, visit www.datalinksoftware.com.

