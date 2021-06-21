Home Business Wire Frontify Named a Top Performer in Capterra Shortlist Report for Brand Management...
Frontify Named a Top Performer in Capterra Shortlist Report for Brand Management Software

Leading brand management software platform, Frontify, named a top-performing DAM solution based on user ratings and reviews

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brand management software company, Frontify today announced that it has been named a Top Performer in the 2021 Brand Management Software Shortlist by Capterra, an online service that helps organizations find the right software for their needs. Also hailed as an Emerging Favorite in the Digital Asset Management Software category, Frontify received industry-leading marks in both user-ranked guides. The Capterra Shortlist is an annual independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders.

“We’re a company that prides itself on listening to our customers and delivering a brand management and collaboration solution that meets their needs,” said Roger Dudler, CEO and Founder at Frontify. “This recognition from Capterra is especially meaningful because it is based on real user ratings. There is no better measure of success.”

The Capterra Shortlist methodology scores vendors on two dimensions: User Ratings and Popularity. To be eligible for the Capterra Shortlist, brands must have at least 20 recent, unique user reviews on the site, offer a comprehensive solution that serves a broad user base, and maintain a minimum popularity score determined by Capterra’s proprietary ranking system. Frontify delivered on all fronts, making the shortlist in both the Brand Management Software and Digital Asset Management categories.

Frontify enables leading brands to share their assets, collaborate efficiently, and maintain corporate consistency. Frontify’s united ecosystem combines best-in-class brand management software with industry-leading digital asset management capabilities, providing a full-service solution for brands looking to improve their brand presence. Used by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including Facebook, Pepsi, Lufthansa, and Dyson, Frontify allows its customers to amplify their brand potential through one centralized SaaS solution.

About Frontify

Frontify is a market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that empowers companies including Facebook, Pepsi, Lufthansa, Dyson, Vodafone, and Allianz to manage and develop their brands effectively. Established in 2013 and headquartered in St Gallen, Switzerland, Frontify’s 170+ person team works across the company’s Swiss and New York bases to serve customers around the world.

