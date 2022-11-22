Frontify Expands Executive Team; Appoints Rebecca Rosborough as Chief Marketing Officer

Swiss-Based Brand Management Platform Adds New Marketing Leader

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontify, the leading provider of brand management software, today announced the appointment of Rebecca Rosborough as Chief Marketing Officer. Rosborough joins Frontify with more than 15 years of experience growing the marketing function at companies in the U.S. and internationally.

Prior to joining Frontify, Rosborough served as the Global CMO and board member based out of New York City for programmatic ad tech company MiQ. She oversaw all global marketing and communications functions, including internal communications, employee brand, direct brand management, PR and media relations, corporate positioning, product marketing, creative design, content development, and digital media. Rebecca was also board sponsor of WiQ, the company’s initiative championing equality, inclusivity, and greater female presentation in the media and technology industries.

“As a marketing leader with decades of experience under my belt, I understand the importance of brand management and see the immense value in the platform that Frontify has developed,” said Rosborough. “I’m impressed by the trajectory of the company so far and looking forward to leading the marketing function through our next phase of growth.”

Prior to MiQ, Rosborough worked as the Global CMO at Teads, a media platform, and was responsible for the overall management and operations of the global Marketing and Communications department across 18 markets, resulting in its sale to Altice, a multinational telecommunications company.

“In Rebecca, we have gained a marketing specialist whose values fit perfectly with our corporate culture. She knows exactly how to build a global brand in a fast-growing company. She also knows the US market like the back of her hand. This overall package will take Frontify to a new level – in terms of marketing and internationalization,” says Frontify founder Roger Dudler.

About Frontify

Frontify is a market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that empowers companies, including Lufthansa, KIA, Vodafone, Maersk and Allianz to manage and develop their brands effectively. Established in 2013 and headquartered in St Gallen, Switzerland, Frontify’s 300+ people team works across the company’s Swiss, London and New York bases to serve customers around the world. For more information, visit frontify.com.

