Frontier to Present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that Senior Vice President Investor Relations Spencer Kurn is scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 11:40 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Spencer Kurn

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 401 225 0475

spencer.kurn@ftr.com

Media Contact
Chrissy Murray

VP, Corporate Communications

+1 504-952-4225

chrissy.murray@ftr.com

