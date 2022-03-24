Home Business Wire Frontier to Present at the New Street Research and BCG Global Infrastructure...
Business Wire

Frontier to Present at the New Street Research and BCG Global Infrastructure Conference

di Business Wire

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Chief Network Officer Veronica Bloodworth is scheduled to present at the New Street Research and BCG Global Infrastructure Conference.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Tues., March 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website investor.frontier.com.

About Frontier:

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses across 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the Company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.

Contacts

Investors

Spencer Kurn

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 401 225 0475

spencer.kurn@ftr.com

Articoli correlati

MedAvail Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today reported financial results for...
Continua a leggere

Rocket Lab Confirms Next Electron Launch Window Opens for BlackSky April 1, 2022 UTC; Provides Update on Effect to Prior Q1 Revenue Guidance

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RKLB--Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab”), a leading launch and space systems company, has...
Continua a leggere

Turtle Beach to Participate in Maxim Group LLC’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Hosted by M-Vest on March 28– 30, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), announced today the Company’s CEO Juergen Stark...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

MedAvail Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire