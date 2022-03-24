Frontier to Present at the New Street Research and BCG Global Infrastructure Conference

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Chief Network Officer Veronica Bloodworth is scheduled to present at the New Street Research and BCG Global Infrastructure Conference.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Tues., March 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website investor.frontier.com.

About Frontier:

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses across 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the Company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.

Contacts

Investors

Spencer Kurn



SVP, Investor Relations



+1 401 225 0475



spencer.kurn@ftr.com