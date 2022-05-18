Home Business Wire Frontier to Present at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference
NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that Executive Chairman John Stratton is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Tues., May 24, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Spencer Kurn

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 401 225 0475

spencer.kurn@ftr.com

