Frontier to Present at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Scott Beasley is scheduled to present at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.

Contacts

Investors


Spencer Kurn

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 401-225-0475

spencer.kurn@ftr.com

Media


Chrissy Murray

VP, Corporate Communications

+1 504-952-4225

chrissy.murray@ftr.com

