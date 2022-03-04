Frontier Teams Up with RingCentral to Transform Communications Experiences for Customers

New Partnership Gives Small Businesses the Productivity Solutions to Work from Anywhere

Happening : RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) and Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) launched an all-in-one productivity package to enable small businesses to run seamlessly from anywhere. This new bundle combines cloud communications solutions for businesses with high-speed internet and network solutions.

: RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) and Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) launched an all-in-one productivity package to enable small businesses to run seamlessly from anywhere. This new combines communications solutions for businesses with high-speed internet and network solutions. The Details: The Frontier + RingCentral bundle includes an easy-to-manage business phone system, video conferencing for up to 100 participants, and a mobile app for phone, video, messaging, and SMS; combined with the customer’s choice of Frontier’s symmetrical high-speed fiber internet with capabilities up to 2 Gig.

The Frontier + RingCentral bundle includes an easy-to-manage business phone system, video conferencing for up to 100 participants, and a mobile for phone, video, messaging, and SMS; combined with the customer’s choice of Frontier’s symmetrical high-speed fiber internet with capabilities up to 2 Gig. Availability : This bundle is available across Frontier’s entire fiber footprint, which reaches approximately 4 million homes and businesses. The offering is available beginning March 3, 2022.

This bundle is available across Frontier’s entire fiber footprint, which reaches approximately 4 million homes and businesses. The offering is available beginning March 3, 2022. Sign Me Up: Visit https://business.frontier.com/unified-communications to learn more and sign up.

What’s happening?

Businesses are moving faster than ever and so are their network capability needs. To power the modern workplace, Frontier, a top internet service provider, and RingCentral, a leading provider of global cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, are partnering to provide an enterprise-grade solution specifically designed for small businesses. RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP®), coupled with Frontier’s high-speed fiber offerings, provides customers access to a reliable, secure, and simple communications platform.

What difference does this make?

By partnering, Frontier and RingCentral are delivering unified cloud communications to meet customers’ rapidly growing bandwidth needs. As people continue to work and run their businesses remotely, the combination of RingCentral’s leading Unified Communications as a Service (UcaaS) platform and Frontier’s lightning-fast symmetrical fiber service creates a reliable solution to deliver a seamless HD video conferencing and cloud calling experience. Frontier recently rolled out multi-gig capabilities for small businesses – up to 2 Gig – better servicing greater numbers of devices and resulting communications solutions.

Hear from the team:

“The pace of work for small businesses has never been faster — so we’re offering the connectivity to match,” said Mike Shippey, EVP of Business and Wholesale for Frontier. “​​As we continue to Build Gigabit America and accelerate our network fiber expansion, we’re thrilled to partner with RingCentral to provide small businesses with the latest and most flexible communications solutions.”

“Over the last two years, many businesses, big and small, were forced to shift to a hybrid work model quickly and chose makeshift IT solutions. In partnership with Frontier, we’ve created a strategic all-in-one business package that unlocks the maximum value of hybrid work, manages costs effectively, and powers small business leaders’ growing network needs. With the enterprise-grade capabilities offered through our joint solution, small businesses can better and more efficiently manage their workforce and better serve their customers,” said Homayoun Razavi, Chief Business Development Officer, RingCentral. “Additionally, small businesses can now secure access to blazing-fast fiber combined with next-generation communication tools that connect customers and employees wherever they are.”

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP®™) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company’s video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses across 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its 100% fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around the single purpose of Building Gigabit AmericaTM, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit www.frontier.com.

