Frontier Communications to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings on February 23, 2022

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The company will present its results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Frontier’s earnings release and trending schedule, will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed Internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.

Contacts

Investor
Spencer Kurn

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 401 225 0475

spencer.kurn@ftr.com

