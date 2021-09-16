Home Business Wire Frontier Communications to Present at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference
Business Wire

Frontier Communications to Present at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

di Business Wire

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FYBR #fortune500–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that John Stratton, Executive Chairman, and Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer, are scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 8:50 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website https://investor.frontier.com.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed Internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.

Contacts

Investor

Spencer Kurn

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 401 225 0475

spencer.kurn@ftr.com

Articoli correlati

BuyYourCar.com Launches in Houston- The Fastest, Hassle-Free Way To Sell Your Car with AI Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new, seamless way for customers to sell cars has launched in North Houston, TX. Buy Your Car...
Continua a leggere

The NAGA Group AG: Christian Angermayer’s Apeiron Investment Group and Fosun Join Forces to Further Drive NAGA Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
NAGA has decided on a 10% capital increase with total proceeds of approximately EUR 22.7 million. Apeiron with Elevat3 venture...
Continua a leggere

Xponential Fitness Unveils New, Tech-Driven Production Studio to Elevate Streaming Platform GO

Business Wire Business Wire -
Upgrades Include 70’ by 14’ LED Wall to Recreate Xponential Studio Experience at Home IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GO, the fitness streaming...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

BuyYourCar.com Launches in Houston- The Fastest, Hassle-Free Way To Sell Your Car with AI...

Business Wire