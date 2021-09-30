Frontier Communications to Present at Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FYBR #fortune500–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website https://investor.frontier.com.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed Internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.

