Frontier Communications to Host Investor Day

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern time. The event will include an update on Frontier’s strategic review, including its fiber expansion plan, operational initiatives, and enhanced investor reporting package. Frontier will also report its second quarter financial results in conjunction with the Investor Day. A Q&A session will follow the formal presentation that will begin at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Presenters at the Investor Day will include John Stratton, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer; Veronica Bloodworth, Chief Network Officer; and other members of the company’s senior management team.

The Investor Day webcast and presentation materials will be accessible through Frontier’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.frontier.com and will remain archived at this location.

Any additional details regarding the Investor Day will be announced prior to the event.

About Frontier

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information is available at www.frontier.com.

Contacts

Media:



Brigid Smith



AVP, Corporate Communications



203-614-5042



brigid.smith@ftr.com

Investors:



Jacob Noyes



Manager, Treasury & Investor Relations



203-614-5074



ir@ftr.com