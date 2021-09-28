Home Business Wire Frontier Communications Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, November 3
Frontier Communications Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, November 3

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FYBR #fortune500–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to report third-quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, and host a conference call for the financial community at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, participants should visit the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the conference call will also be archived at https://investor.frontier.com.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed Internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.

Investor Contact
Spencer Kurn

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 401 225 0475

spencer.kurn@ftr.com

