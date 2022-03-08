Frontier Announces Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FYBR #letsgofrontier–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will take place on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Who is eligible to vote?

The record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 21, 2022.

How do stockholders attend?

The virtual meeting will be held via live webcast and can be accessed on May 17, 2022 via this link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FYBR2022. Frontier will provide additional information detailing how stockholders can attend, vote, and submit questions prior to the meeting.

About Frontier:

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses across 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the Company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit www.frontier.com.

