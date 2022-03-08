Home Business Wire Frontier Announces Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting
Business Wire

Frontier Announces Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting

di Business Wire

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FYBR #letsgofrontier–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will take place on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Who is eligible to vote?

The record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 21, 2022.

How do stockholders attend?

The virtual meeting will be held via live webcast and can be accessed on May 17, 2022 via this link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FYBR2022. Frontier will provide additional information detailing how stockholders can attend, vote, and submit questions prior to the meeting.

About Frontier:

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses across 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the Company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit www.frontier.com.

Contacts

Investor
Spencer Kurn

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 401 225 0475

spencer.kurn@ftr.com

Articoli correlati

Rockley Photonics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Customer Demand Drives Early Introduction of Bioptx™ Biomarker Sensing Platform, Adding Professional Healthcare Solution to Previously Announced Consumer Wearables...
Continua a leggere

Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Local Television Stations in West Palm Beach

Business Wire Business Wire -
WPBF, WPEC, WFLX, WPTV-TV and WWHB-CD Begin Broadcasting with New Technology WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--West Palm Beach’s leading television...
Continua a leggere

Columbus McKinnon to Webcast Presentation at 2022 JP Morgan Industrials Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Rockley Photonics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire