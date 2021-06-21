Home Business Wire Frontdoor Names Amazon’s Tony Bacos as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced that Tony Bacos has joined the company as its first senior vice president and chief digital officer. This is a new role for Frontdoor, an organization on a quest to take the hassle out of owning a home, solidifying its continued commitment to transforming the home services industry with technologies and data that solve the hardest problems faced by homeowners.


In this role, Bacos will be responsible for the strategy and execution of technology initiatives and investments across the organization. This role will play a critical part in Frontdoor’s continued transformation and will include crafting the vision for future technology and shepherding the company’s engineering, product management, data science, machine learning, user experience, data security and corporate technology teams.

“Innovation is at the root of our continued success, and Tony’s experience in developing technology solutions that work backwards from customer needs will be a tremendous asset to Frontdoor and our culture. I look forward to the addition of his leadership to implement innovative, impactful and scalable solutions to this already strong team,” said Frontdoor President and CEO Rex Tibbens.

“I’m proud and excited to be joining such an innovative company at this crucial stage of growth and am looking forward to working with Rex and the entire team as we pioneer the future of what’s possible in the home services category,” said Bacos.

Bacos recently served as vice president and chief technology officer for Amazon Fashion. During his seven-year tenure with Amazon, he held multiple leadership roles, where he and his teams leveraged technology and machine learning to deliver a shopping experience which transformed the company into the nation’s largest clothing retailer. He also led Alexa Entertainment, enabling voice-controlled video and music services, and led Amazon’s homepage and navigation team. Prior to Amazon, he held leadership roles at Nike, Symantec and The Regence Group. Tony holds a master’s degree in computer science from Azusa Pacific University and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,500 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).

