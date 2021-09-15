Front Strengthens Its Customer Communication Hub With New Functionality That Brings Actionable Customer Context Into the Inbox

New capabilities make it easier than ever before for organizations to deliver exceptional experiences to as many customers as possible

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Front, the leader in customer communication that brings teams together to offer tailor-made service at scale, has released three major product updates to its innovative and enterprise-grade customer communication hub. Front now makes it easier for teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale by bringing customer data that is typically siloed in CRMs and spreadsheets into the place where customer engagement happens — the inbox. These product updates further enhance Front’s customer communication hub and build upon the company’s promise to help organizations create the strongest relationships with the most loyal customers, at a scale they never thought possible.

New research released today by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services sponsored by Front reveals universal challenges preventing thousands of organizations from delivering a quality customer experience. One challenge topping the list is a lack of visibility across departments into customer data and customer conversation history. When asked to name what they consider moderate or significant challenges, nearly two-thirds of those surveyed said data is not accessible to the right employee at the right time, and 64 percent say they lack visibility into the previous conversations the customer has had with other team members.

With these new features, Front allows organizations to leverage data from CRMs and other systems of record right within the inbox, so teammates have easy access to critical information — without context switching or information silos. Up-to-the-minute conversation history across the entire customer relationship gives Front users comprehensive visibility into customer interactions, across all departments. Teams can now use Front to build no-code workflows using customer data, to automatically route conversations into the right hands, and prioritize messages. And, updated analytics enable teams to quantify and track performance metrics at the customer level, identify churn risks, upsell opportunities, and ensure optimal internal work distribution.

“For years now, software vendors have made big promises about a “single source of truth” for customer data. But when it comes to making a real impact on customer experiences, the results have been underwhelming,” said Front’s CEO & co-founder, Mathilde Collin. “Because Front’s customer communication hub is where customer interactions actually happen, it is the best place to engage with relevant customer context. And because Front is as familiar as email, it can be picked up by any department across a company, and help break down the silos that lead to disjointed customer experiences. We’re building the tools to make companies move together as one to impress their customers.”

Front’s new product functionalities include:

Critical insights into customer relationships from the inbox — A new, improved inbox experience gives users holistic customer context at-a-glance, including account information and conversation history, right where they collaborate with teammates and engage with customers.

— A new, improved inbox experience gives users holistic customer context at-a-glance, including account information and conversation history, right where they collaborate with teammates and engage with customers. No-code workflows leveraging customer data — Enhanced rule capabilities allow users to leverage customer data to build workflows, without any IT expertise or code required. Users can now route conversations based on the properties of the account to deliver tailored levels of customer support, or automatically assign emails to specific team members to resolve issues more quickly than ever before.

— Enhanced rule capabilities allow users to leverage customer data to build workflows, without any IT expertise or code required. Users can now route conversations based on the properties of the account to deliver tailored levels of customer support, or automatically assign emails to specific team members to resolve issues more quickly than ever before. New capabilities to measure the quality of service each customer receives — With the addition of customer-level filters into the Front analytics suite, teams gain visibility into how they are interacting with each of their customers. Users can track response times, SLA achievement, and more at the account level, to easily identify support-heavy customers and potential churn risks. These features will be available in Front analytics in fall 2021.

“Front has been a game-changer for the way our organization communicates with customers,” said Jules Funderburk, Head of Account Support at Pilot.com, a leading bookkeeping, tax, and CFO services software company. “With Front’s new product capabilities, we can ensure the right emails get to the right person on our team at the right time, which helps us serve our customers faster than ever before. The new Account features have already had a huge impact on helping us streamline and automate workflows so we can reduce the amount of time it takes to respond to a customer and allow our teams to deliver unparalleled levels of customer care.”

Get started with Front’s new features

Front’s new features are available today, with customer-centric insights coming to Front analytics in fall 2021. To learn more about Front’s product capabilities, visit Front.com.

For Front customers who want a more in-depth view of these new features, Front will host a webinar on September 28 to showcase the workflows in action and offer a live Q&A with Front’s product team. Register here.

About Front

Front is the leading hub for customer communication that allows companies to offer tailor-made service at scale. It combines the simplicity of the email inbox with the automation and insights of a CRM. Behind the scenes, teammates from all departments can work together to send out the best replies faster, keep messages organized across channels, and always maintain a personal touch. More than 6,500 businesses use Front to scale customer communication without trading quality for efficiency. To learn more, visit front.com.

