From One Icon to the Next: SharkNinja Debuts Marilyn Monroe Collection

Commemorating Marilyn Monroe’s centennial with limited-edition designs that bring her signature style to everyday living

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a leading global product design and technology company, is celebrating Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday with the launch of its Marilyn Monroe Collection—a curated, limited-edition range inspired by her signature style and bold individuality. This year-long celebration introduces designs that blend timeless glamour with SharkNinja’s renowned performance, so consumers can create their own iconic moments at home, from indulgent homemade ice cream to effortless styling tools, beautifully crafted cleaning products, and more.

To kick off the collection, SharkNinja is spotlighting the new Shark® WandVac® Cordless Handheld Vacuum in French Gold—a fresh take on one of the brand’s most loved cleaning products. This special‑edition WandVac® joins the collection’s Ninja and Shark Beauty pieces, with additional colors and products rolling out throughout the year.

“Marilyn Monroe redefined what it means to be an icon, and that spirit of reinvention inspires us every day,” said Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer, SharkNinja. “This new collection celebrates her enduring legacy and empowers consumers to bring confidence, creativity, and a touch of glamour into their homes through products that perform as beautifully as they look.”

Throughout 2026, the lineup will expand with more SharkNinja favorites in new Marilyn-inspired colorways across home, beauty, and kitchen. Today, the Marilyn Monroe Collection includes:

Ninja ® CREAMi ® Scoop & Swirl™ Ice Cream & Soft Serve Maker in Stone & Gold

CREAMi Scoop & Swirl™ Ice Cream & Soft Serve Maker in Stone & Gold Ninja SLUSHi ® Frozen Drink Maker in Stone & Gold

Frozen Drink Maker in Stone & Gold Shark ® WandVac ® Cordless Handheld Vacuum in French Gold

WandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum in French Gold Shark Glossi™ 2-in-1 Hot Tool and Air Glosser in Liquid Gold

and Air Glosser in Liquid Gold Shark® FlexStyle® Air Styling & Drying System in Frosted Diamond and Ruby Red Diamond

“Our design team drew inspiration from Marilyn’s signature style to create finishes that feel both classic and modern,” said François Nguyen, Chief Design and Experience Officer, SharkNinja. “From shimmering Frosted Diamond to bold Ruby Red Diamond, refined Stone & Gold, and radiant Liquid Gold, every detail feels considered and complements today’s homes. And this is just the beginning: expect even bolder designs and new colors as we celebrate Marilyn’s legacy throughout 2026.”

The Marilyn Monroe Collection, including the new Shark® WandVac® in French Gold, is available for a limited time on sharkninja.com.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,600 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.

SharkNinja

Investor Relations: ir@sharkninja.com

Public Relations: pr@sharkninja.com