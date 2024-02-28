Home Business Wire Friendship Public Charter School Online Enrollment Opens for 2024-2025 School Year
Friendship Public Charter School Online Enrollment Opens for 2024-2025 School Year

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #BTS–Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open at Friendship Public Charter School Online (FPCSO), an online public school serving K-8th grade students throughout the state.


Staffed by state-licensed teachers dedicated to student success, FPCSO offers a personalized approach to learning and provides an online curriculum designed for students who need alternative pathways to education. Support is offered through a dedicated team of school leaders, teachers, and counselors who offer individual care and community resources for students and families. Equipped with in-person events and activities, field trips, and clubs, FPCSO staff work tirelessly to see students thrive in an environment catered to them.

“Students come to FPCSO for a variety of reasons, seeking advanced education opportunities, a bullying-free environment, and a chance to engage with outside activities or medical needs while still focusing on academics,” said John “Tracy” Sloane, Executive Director of FPCSO. “Our curriculum provides students the opportunity to receive an excellent education in a supportive environment, at a pace that fits their learning style.”

Enrollment for FPCSO is now open, for more information visit FPCSO or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices – where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

FPCSO curriculum is powered by Stride, Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students nationwide. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

About Friendship Public Charter School Online

Friendship Public Charter School Online (FPCSO) is an accredited, full-time online public school program that serves students in grades K through 8. FPCSO is available tuition-free to students in the District of Columbia and gives families the chance to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about FPCSO, visit https://fpcso.k12.com/.

