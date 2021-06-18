Fresh New Look for ManageWare Website

MESA, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of the company’s initiatives for expansion and growth, ManageWare is pleased to showcase their newly designed website that highlights their flagship software platforms designed for the workers compensation medical management industry.

The new ManageWareSolutions.com is a modern and sleek, easy-to-navigate portal for information about the organization that provides an improved browsing experience for visitors. Ease of use, informative content, and intuitive site navigation were the main considerations during development.

Improved menu navigation allows visitors to easily find content most relevant to them. The home page features easy access to a variety of software and service solutions available for worker’s compensation organizations such as medical bill review, utilization review, provider connectivity, document management and electronic bill payment.

“ManageWare continues to grow, and as we do, it’s important that our online presence reflects that growth,” said Chris Tran, ManageWare’s founder and CEO. “Our new site offers visitors a wealth of information about how we can offer solutions that fit their needs and give them the ability to achieve significant cost savings.”

With an appealing new design, the new ManageWare site is an information hub that offers an enhanced user experience.

The company plans to continue to interact with the market regularly through their new site, social media, and other communication mediums. Additional content will be added to the site moving forward to provide visitors with as much information as possible in their search for medical cost containment solutions.

About ManageWare

ManageWare is a premier software solutions company with a particular emphasis in the workers’ compensation medical management industry. The company’s core focus is to provide a fully integrated Bill Review, Utilization Review and provider portal software solution on a single proprietary technology platform.

