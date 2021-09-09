French Construction and Civil Engineering School ESTP Paris Partners with Dassault Systèmes to Advance Student Skills and the Future of Construction

ESTP Paris will provide students with innovative learning experiences by integrating the 3DEXPERIENCE platform into its curricula

Students can boost their employability by developing the knowledge and know-how needed for major projects and for accelerating the industry’s digital transformation

3DEXPERIENCE platform goes beyond BIM by enabling construction and operational virtual twins for sustainable built environments

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and ESTP Paris, France’s leading engineering school in the construction and civil engineering sectors, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership to enable students to develop new skills that will foster their employability and help accelerate the digital transformation of the construction industry.

ESTP Paris, which educates most professionals in the construction, spatial planning, real estate and energy efficiency sectors in France, will integrate Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud into three curricula: Virtual twin for construction, Construction 4.0 including modular construction, and Smart City. In addition, Dassault Systèmes and ESTP Paris will develop innovative courses in these domains that leverage the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

These new learning experiences will equip students with the skills they need to manage the digital aspects of major construction and civil engineering projects once they enter the workforce. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides a virtual collaborative environment that transforms traditional construction processes with cloud-based experiences that advance the efficient, innovative and sustainable delivery of new structures and systems. It goes beyond BIM by enabling construction and operational virtual twins for sustainable built environments.

“The construction industry is undergoing profound transformation that requires knowledge and know-how to better respond to environmental and social challenges. Companies are relying on top schools like ESTP Paris to train this workforce,” said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry, Marketing & Sustainability, Dassault Systèmes. “Developing skills in schools and in continuing education with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will accelerate this transformation and the delivery of resilient, optimized buildings and infrastructure that improve quality of life. ESTP Paris has understood this, and is leading the way by deploying the platform as the cornerstone of its curricula.”

“Digital technologies are facilitating the rapid development of intelligent buildings, smart cities, and sustainable infrastructure. It is imperative that our students master these technologies to become the senior managers needed to build the world of the future while addressing energy efficiency, connectivity, urban growth and other areas,” said Joël Cuny, Chief Executive, ESTP Paris. “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will enable us to train our students on the latest technologies so that they become highly-skilled professionals with sought-after industry skills.”

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: French construction and civil engineering school @estpparis partners with @Dassault3DS to advance student skills and the future of construction @3DXEdu #3DEXPERIENCE

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Edu: https://academy.3ds.com/en

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France



Arnaud MALHERBE



arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America



Suzanne MORAN



suzanne.moran@3ds.com

+1 (781) 810 3774

EMEAR



Virginie BLINDENBERG



virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China



Grace MU



grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288

India



Santanu BHATTACHARYA



santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com

+91 9717972875

Japan



Yukiko SATO



yukiko.sato@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 3841

Korea



Jeemin JEONG



jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653

AP South



Pallavi MISRA



pallavi.misra@3ds.com

+65 90221874