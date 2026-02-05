French Companies Accelerate AI-led Multicloud Governance

Digital sovereignty, compliance mandates, cost pressures reshape enterprise cloud strategies across France, ISG Provider Lens® report says

Enterprises in France increasingly consider AI-driven innovation and cost optimization essential in cloud service engagements, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Multi Public Cloud Services report for France finds that the country stands at a pivotal stage of technological advancement and transformation. Enterprises are adopting multicloud strategies, with interoperable and specialized architectures, as the foundation for digital transformation. Companies in France recognize that relying on a single cloud platform can create pricing and technological constraints, whereas a multicloud portfolio enables workload portability, dynamic scaling and faster innovation.

“Multicloud adoption in France now extends beyond large enterprises to midsize organizations and regulated sectors,” said Julien Escribe, partner and managing director at ISG. “They are distributing workloads across hyperscalers and sovereign clouds to meet compliance and risk requirements.”

French enterprises are adopting AI-driven cloud management platforms to operate complex multicloud environments more effectively, the report says. As distributed architectures scale, manual oversight has become unsustainable, prompting organizations to utilize GenAI-enabled automation for governance, performance optimization and anomaly detection. Demand is growing for infrastructure that includes graphics processing units (GPUs) to support advanced analytics and AI workloads. Enterprises are also beginning to adopt agentic AI capabilities that autonomously manage operations and enforce policies in real time.

Cost optimization has become a central priority for cloud adoption decisions in France as multicloud usage expands, ISG says. Chief information officers (CIOs) and chief financial officers (CFOs) face growing challenges around cost visibility and financial control across multiple environments. As a result, enterprises are implementing FinOps practices that use automation and machine learning to track utilization, reduce overprovisioning and align workloads with pricing models. These approaches allow organizations to balance continued cloud innovation with robust financial discipline.

Data sovereignty and regulatory compliance are key considerations for French enterprises in regulated sectors, the report says. Organizations in these sectors must ensure data remains within French or European legal boundaries to meet evolving regulatory and cybersecurity requirements. These data residency requirements have accelerated investments in sovereign cloud services. Rising cyber risks in distributed environments are also boosting demand for AI-powered security frameworks with real-time monitoring and streamlined compliance.

“French enterprises are placing greater emphasis on zero trust models and advanced identity and access management in cloud environments,” said Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio, lead author of the report. “These models are becoming central as organizations adopt sovereign cloud to build trust with regulators and customers.”

The report also explores other trends in the multi public cloud services market in France, including the expansion of GreenOps practices and a growing enterprise focus on sustainability metrics in cloud decision-making.

For more insights into challenges faced by French enterprises in establishing unified multicloud control, see the ISG Provider Lens® Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Multi Public Cloud Services report for France evaluates the capabilities of 51 providers across seven quadrants: Consulting and Transformation Services — Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformation Services — Midmarket, Managed Services — Large Accounts, Managed Services — Midmarket, FinOps Services and AI-driven Optimization, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services, and SAP HANA Infrastructure Services.

The report names Orange Business as a Leader in five quadrants. Accenture, Capgemini, HCLTech, Kyndryl and Wipro are named as Leaders in three quadrants each, while Atos, AWS, Claranet, Cloud Temple, Devoteam, Microsoft, ScaleSquad, Sopra Steria and TCS are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Google, OVHcloud and SoftwareOne (Crayon) are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, IBM and SCC are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, LTIMindtree is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among multi public cloud service providers. LTIMindtree earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG’s Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Atos and AWS.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Multi Public Cloud Services report for France is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

