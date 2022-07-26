FreeWire Technologies Expands Leadership Team with Strategic Hires, Bolsters U.S. Operations

NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FreeWire Technologies, Inc., an industry leader in battery-integrated, ultrafast electric vehicle (EV) charging, welcomes Alex Fishkin, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel; Elaine Wu, Vice President of Strategic Sourcing & Logistics; and Mark Marosz, Vice President of Quality & Compliance. The recent round of hires comes amidst increased demand for streamlined EV charging solutions, and bolsters the company’s position during ongoing global supply chain constraints, complex regulatory environments, and a rapidly expanding customer base.





Alex Fishkin, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel, is an accomplished business and legal executive with broad experience advising both public and private global technology businesses. Prior to joining FreeWire, Alex held Chief Legal Officer positions at Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), a maker of automotive sensing and perception technology, and Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS), a space transportation business. Alex also led various legal efforts at Google earlier in his career. With experience building world-class legal teams and scaling operations and key business partnerships, Alex is a seasoned addition to FreeWire’s Executive Team.

As Vice President of Strategic Sourcing & Supply Chain, Elaine Wu brings extensive expertise in domestic and international sourcing having served as a leader across healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries. Having served as the Global Strategic Sourcing Director for Amgen Inc. for a decade, Elaine joins FreeWire with expertise in developing supply chain solutions, delivering end-to-end sourcing strategies, and operationalizing ERP systems in alignment with changing operational needs. Elaine will play a critical role in ensuring FreeWire navigates the supply chain landscape in unprecedented global supply shortages.

Mark Marosz, Vice President of Quality & Compliance, joins FreeWire with more than 30 years of experience working alongside the engineering and manufacturing teams in start-ups and Fortune 500 companies. Recently, Mark served as Senior Director of Quality & Regulatory at Natus Medical in the Bay Area. Mark specializes in implementation, certification, and maintenance of quality systems for new product introduction, and overseeing efficient product manufacturing. Working directly with FreeWire’s COO, Mark will be instrumental in assuring quality parts and processes are used to maintain top tier performance across all FreeWire product offerings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alex, Elaine, and Mark to the FreeWire Team. They each bring extensive experience in their respective fields and an energetic commitment to accelerating sustainable electrification,” said FreeWire CEO and Founder Arcady Sosinov. “As we expand operations, we are being very intentional with our team, technology, and execution to ensure that our customers can make this important step toward electrification with confidence.”

FreeWire is investing and expanding U.S. operations, driven by policies enacted in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last November. In May, the company launched its new Global Headquarters, R&D, and Manufacturing Facility in Newark, CA, to accelerate the development and introduction of new ultrafast charging and energy storage solutions while delivering hundreds of high-quality manufacturing and engineering jobs across the community.

“As more and more states prepare to receive funding under the National Electric Vehicle Investment (NEVI) Program, FreeWire continues to see a strong need for streamlined, shovel-ready charging solutions,” continued Sosinov. “We must continue to make EV charging faster, more convenient, and more affordable than ever without sacrificing performance.”

Last month, supermajor Phillips 66 announced that it selected FreeWire Technologies to launch its first-ever U.S. pilot program to bring ultra-fast EV charging to its customers across the country.

About FreeWire Technologies

Founded in 2014, FreeWire Technologies is the leading manufacturer of battery-integrated EV charging stations and power solutions in the U.S. The Company’s fully-integrated Boost ChargerTM plugs into existing and ubiquitous low-voltage utility service and delivers high-power charging in areas that typically require extensive grid upgrades. The Boost Charger’s combination of proprietary battery and power conversion technology enables ultrafast EV charging at all locations, freeing customers from the costs of providing fast charging using power directly from the electric grid. FreeWire has deployed battery-integrated chargers with Fortune 100 companies, commercial customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations across the U.S. and has partnered with bp pulse to deploy Boost Charger in its operations across the UK. For additional information, please visit: https://freewiretech.com/

