FreeWire Technologies Appoints Tamara Mecham as New Vice President of Human Resources and Talent

SAN LEANDRO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BatteryStorage–FreeWire Technologies, a leading U.S.-based provider of fully-integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and power solutions, announced today that Tamara Mecham has been appointed Vice President of Human Resources and Talent. In this new role, Mecham will be responsible for leadership development, talent management, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and supporting the company’s overall mission and strategy during a period of accelerated growth and transformation. She will assume this role effective immediately.





“We are pleased to welcome Tamara to the FreeWire team. She brings a wealth of strategic, operational, and talent acquisition experience to this role, and will be instrumental in leading the planning and execution of our human resources initiatives to propel our company forward,” said FreeWire CEO and Founder Arcady Sosinov.

Prior to joining FreeWire, Mecham served as Head of Human Resources, Americas for Sartorius AG, a German biotechnology company, where she supported a team of 1,750+ full-time employees throughout North and South America. There she co-created a leadership development program to build a high-performance, accountability-based culture.

“FreeWire has done a phenomenal job attracting and developing remarkable talent,” Mecham said. “I look forward to championing even more investment in this people-first company and delivering an exceptional employee experience.”

FreeWire has deployed battery-integrated chargers with Fortune 100 companies, commercial customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations. In addition to its partnership with bp pulse, FreeWire and ampm, a bp subsidiary and convenience store chain with over 1,000 locations, have already deployed multiple public charging stations in the U.S.

Mecham’s expertise and proven experience will be critical in spearheading FreeWire’s talent and recruiting practices to meet the demand for EV charging technology and advanced power solutions.

About FreeWire Technologies

FreeWire’s turnkey power solutions deliver energy whenever and wherever it is needed for reliable electrification beyond the grid. With scalable clean power that moves to meet demand, FreeWire customers can tackle new applications and deploy new business models without the complexity of upgrading traditional energy infrastructure. Learn more at www.freewiretech.com and follow us @FreeWireTech.

To explore open opportunities at FreeWire, please visit the careers page. https://freewiretech.com/careers/

