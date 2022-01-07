FreeWheel Appoints Mark McKee as General Manager

McKee to lead the tech company’s efforts to transform the TV landscape by connecting buyers and sellers of premium video advertising.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, FreeWheel named Mark McKee as General Manager, effective immediately.





In this new position, McKee will oversee all aspects of FreeWheel’s business, including sales, product, engineering, operations and support services across the U.S. and all international markets. This will include leading the company’s global business strategy and implementation, driving innovation in lockstep with clients’ evolving needs, and accelerating the growth of the company’s marketplace exchange between media buyers and sellers.

McKee succeeds Dave Clark, who recently announced his departure after leading FreeWheel since 2017.

McKee had served as FreeWheel’s U.S. chief revenue officer since January 2020, responsible for sales revenue and execution across all U.S. lines of business, with a strategic focus on customer experience and account strategy to drive growth and exceed targets across software, media and marketplace revenue.

“Mark has shown his leadership within FreeWheel in ways that went above and beyond his role as CRO. His ability to follow strategic vision with solid execution, focus on the right priorities in a complex business environment, and keep clients’ needs first and foremost has allowed him to achieve tremendous success for FreeWheel and for our customers over the past few years,” said Marcien Jenckes, President, Comcast Advertising. “At this pivotal time of opportunity for FreeWheel, as well as for the television advertising industry overall, we are confident Mark brings the experience and perspective necessary to help the company continue to succeed and thrive.”

“Since joining FreeWheel, I continue to be impressed each day by the intelligence and passion of our people, the innovation behind our products, and our ability to respond to the needs of the market,” said McKee. “I could not be more excited and honored to expand my responsibilities at a time of such possibility and to help move the company from strength to strength.”

Prior to joining FreeWheel in 2018, McKee was senior vice president of Videology, where he oversaw North American commercial functions. He also held sales strategy and development leadership roles at Joost and Massive Incorporated.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement, and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers.

With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel is a part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company. It stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

