Freedom Holding Acquires LD Micro From SRAX, Inc.

ALMATY, Kazakhstan & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Freedom U.S. Markets, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), announced today that it has completed the acquisition of LD Micro from SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX). The total consideration of $8.3 million includes $4 million in cash and FRHC common stock valued at $4.3 million.

LD Micro offers two premier small-cap conferences annually, the Invitational: June 6-8 (Los Angeles) and the Main Event: October 3-5 (Los Angeles), which hosts over 200 companies and 1,000 investors.

For the past 15 years, the LD Micro conferences have showcased the next big names in the small-cap world to investors and influencers. In addition, the LD Micro Index provides one of the most accurate representations of the intraday activity of micro-cap stocks in North America.

“I’ve admired LD Micro since attending the Main Event in 2018, and I’m thrilled to add them to the Freedom family,” said Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding Corp.

“Chris Lahiji has created an unparalleled platform to showcase small and micro-cap companies across sectors and geographies,” said Robert Wotczak, Chief Executive Officer of Freedom’s U.S. operations. “I’ve known Chris since the beginning and have the utmost respect for him and the LD Micro brand. We see many synergies between LD Micro and the Freedom platform. We look forward to expanding our offering of bespoke and differentiated services to our clients, investors, and stakeholders.”

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, commented, “With Freedom, LD takes the world’s stage. Our team is ready to showcase what makes us truly special. I am grateful and elated that Mr. Turlov and Mr. Wotczak share our long-term vision and will help us become the standard in the space. We are in the first inning of a very long baseball game.”

SRAX will also serve as the exclusive streaming partner for LD events in the coming years and provide quality coverage for its global audience using the Sequire platform.

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP served as legal advisor to SRAX. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLC served as counsel for Freedom.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation, is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial securities brokerage, investment research, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services, mortgages, insurance, and consumer banking through its subsidiaries under the name of Freedom Finance in Europe and Central Asia. Through its subsidiaries, Freedom Holding Corp. employs more than 2,900 people and is a professional participant in the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, the Astana International Exchange, the Ukrainian Exchange, the Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent, and the Uzbek Republican Currency Exchange and is a member of the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Freedom Holding Corp. is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and has a presence in 14 countries, including Cyprus, the United States, Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Freedom Holding Corp’s common shares are registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are traded in the United States on the Nasdaq Capital Market, operated by Nasdaq, Inc.

To learn more about Freedom Holding Corp., visit www.freedomholdingcorp.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD’s sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

To learn more about LD Micro, visit http://www.ldmicro.com.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’; behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking” statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “expect,” “new,” “plan,” “seek,” and “will,” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions and events. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, and regulatory risks and factors identified in Freedom Holding Corp.’s periodic and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and Freedom Holding Corp. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

