Freedom Finance Europe receives direct membership in Euroclear

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On 4 October, Euroclear Bank’s Admissions Committee approved the application of Freedom Finance Europe for direct membership. As a result, Freedom Finance Europe’s clients will now be able to benefit from a first-class exchange infrastructure at the leading international central securities depository.

“It took over nine months to go through all the necessary procedures to become a direct member of Euroclear. This provides additional security for our clients and is an important step in our global expansion. Membership will allow us to expand our range of operational, settlement and custody services for our clients in the European, UK and US markets,” said Evgenii Tiapkin, Executive Director of Freedom Finance Europe.

The Euroclear international settlement system has existed since 1968. The assets held by the depositary are currently valued at €32.8 trillion. Euroclear’s securities transactions for its clients amount to more than €897 trillion per year.

About Freedom Finance Europe Ltd

Freedom Finance Europe Ltd is a modern, dynamic and reliable broker with professional customer support, with an experienced team with knowledge and expertise in the European and US stock markets.

The company offers ongoing support, providing robust trading platforms and technologies for high-performance work on the market. Via its traders or by using the Freedom24 mobile trading platform investors can obtain direct access to the American and European stock markets and the opportunity to participate in IPO.

Freedom Finance Europe Ltd. is registered in Cyprus on 05.08.2013 under registration number HE324220 and is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under licence number CIF 275/15, granted on 20.05.2015.

