Free Resource from ISACA Shares Zero Trust Tactics for Strengthening Cyber Defenses

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recent global events have underscored the heightened importance for enterprises to strengthen their efforts against cybersecurity threats. For those seeking to boost their defenses through a zero trust strategy, ISACA has released a new resource, Zero Trust: How to Beat Adversaries at Their Own Game, that provides a primer complete with tactics for thwarting hackers.

Zero Trust outlines the benefits of applying the zero trust principle and explores key considerations and components to include identity and access management, leveraging cloud technologies and device posture health checking.

The paper also walks through a brief history of exploitations and includes a listing of key compromises reported in the latter half of 2021 for context. Additionally, Zero Trust delves into the tactics that hackers commonly use—like account compromise, lateral movement and ransomware—and how enterprises can apply zero trust technologies to interrupt a hacker’s tactical life cycle, such as:

Extending the control plane outside the enterprise

Using virtualization as a defensive solution

Planning to fail effectively

Employing intelligence to monitor insider threat activities

“With the increase in remote working and use of personal devices for business purposes, converging with a complex threat landscape with sophisticated hackers, it is becoming even more important for enterprises to become more intentional in the strategy they employ to strengthen their defenses,” says Jonathan Brandt, ISACA director, professional practices and innovation. “Many enterprises find that adopting a zero trust approach backed by a solid strategy allows them to develop a more robust security posture which minimizes the impacts of incidents, while also identifying unnecessary or otherwise duplicative technologies which carries cost savings and simplifies security management.”

A complimentary copy of the white paper can be downloaded at https://store.isaca.org/s/#/store/browse/detail/a2S4w000005DtLZEA0.

In response to this period of heightened global volatility, ISACA has also made additional security-related resources available free of charge, including Implementing the NIST Cybersecurity Framework Using COBIT 2019, COBIT 2019: Information Security Focus Area and Cybersecurity Fundamentals Study Guide. For a full list of free materials available, read this ISACA Now blog post.

