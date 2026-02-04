Free Informational Webinar: Land Entitlement Expert Provides a Look Into the Future of Land Use and Zoning Intelligence

KnowToYes Founder to Share “Beyond the Neighborhood Opposition Myth: Infrastructure Risk in the Triangle” Presentation

WAKE FOREST, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Brokers--Charlie Yokley, AICP, a leading land entitlement expert, founder of Yokley Entitlement Services (YES), and creator of the KnowToYes platform, will be sharing critical due diligence and zoning intelligence trend information in a free online webinar presentation next week.

Titled “Beyond the Neighborhood Opposition Myth: Infrastructure Risk in the Triangle,” the webinar will be presented live on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 from 10:00am to 10:30am EST. Those who miss the live event will be able to register to view a recording of the presentation.

Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area based Yokley, known for his more than two-decades track record of success solving entitlement challenges in the public and private sectors, recently launched the innovative KnowToYes platform by unifying thousands of pages of zoning codes and political transcripts into a single, searchable resource to bring investors and developers hundreds of hours of due diligence with a seamless and proprietary platform that empowers its users to explore property, permitting, and parcel data in addition to having access to critical political and planning intelligence.

Yokley used KnowToYes’ nationwide intelligence capture capabilities to create a sample set of data on the Triangle region in North Carolina to illustrate the point that neighborhood opposition as a barrier to land entitlement projects is largely misunderstood.

“For years, too many project delays have been blamed on neighborhood opposition, but the data, if properly accessed, actually tells a different story,” said Yokley. “Using KnowToYes, I performed an analysis of more than 166,000 entitlement meeting segments across the Research Triangle and discovered a clear shift: infrastructure capacity is now the primary gating factor. Water, sewer, and road constraints - not public resistance - are what determine approvals and timelines in today's high-stress growth zones. In next week’s webinar, I’ll be sharing this data and the potential implications it can have for commercial real estate consultants, developers, investors, and data managers – not just in the Carolinas, but throughout the US.”

As part of the webinar, Yokley will break down how teams should move from reactive studies to proactive infrastructure strategies - reducing uncertainty, building future-resilient budgets, and forecasting entitlement outcomes with far greater precision. Yokley said this is the first in a series of informational webinars he will be presenting this year.

Yokley, who has managed entitlement strategies for thousands of residential lots and millions of square feet of commercial space, will also provide insights on the shifting nature of zoning intelligence in general.

Anyone can register for the webinar for free here:

https://api.yeseverytime.com/static/frontend/webinar_registration.html

Learn more about Charlie Yokley and Yokley Entitlement Services (YES) here: yokleyes.com

Learn more about the groundbreaking KnowToYes platform here: know-to-yes.com

Media Contact:

Paul Williams

310/569-0023

paul@medialinecommunications.com