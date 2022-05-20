FREE ASCO Power Technologies Webinar on Selective Coordination Considerations in Power Transfer

The free, one-hour, online event will address key topics on selective coordination strategies.

Participants will learn about specifying appropriate automatic transfer switches.

Attendees can earn 1.0 PDH/0.1 CEU Credits.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its Learning Series Webinar, ASCO Power Technologies is hosting a webinar on May 25 exploring circuit breakers, transfer switches, and selective coordination schemes. It will share how localizing overcurrent conditions result in less disruptions to loads served by a power distribution system. Sixty minutes in length, ASCO Learning Series Webinar: Selective Coordination Considerations in Power Transfer is a FREE live webinar for power industry professionals, engineers, facility managers, and technicians.

By participating in the event, attendees will be learn about:

The difference between Ampere Interrupting Capacity for circuit breakers and Withstand and Close On Ratings for transfer switches

UL 1008 7th Edition changes related to short circuit ratings

The challenge behind 7th Edition short circuit testing rules for specific breaker qualification

Why manufacturers provide Short Time Ratings on transfer switches

The webinar will conclude with a question and answer session where the presenter will answer questions about backup power technologies, regulations, and applications. Attendees will earn 1.0 PDH Credit or 0.1 CEU Credit.

About the Speaker

Daniel Barrios – Customer Project Technical Engineer, ASCO Power Technologies

Daniel has been in the Power Generation and Standby Power industry for 34 years and has worked for ASCO Power Technologies, Zenith Controls, Cummins Power, and Caterpillar. He is also an Instructor for the Electrical Generating Systems Association presenting Automatic Transfer Switch and Generator Paralleling Switchgear information.

Registration Information

The event will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on May 25, 2022. All interested professionals can register for this free event here.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com. To receive updates on the latest news and updates, follow ASCO’s Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Laurence Grodsky



+ 1 973 307 7352



Larry.Grodsky@ascopower.com