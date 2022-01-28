FREE ASCO Power Technologies Webinar on Advanced Power Control System Applications

The free, one-hour, online event will address key topics about power control systems and paralleling switchgear.

Participants will learn about switchgear controls, designs, operation, and applications.

Attendees can earn 1.0 PDH Credit.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its Learning Series Webinar, ASCO Power Technologies will host a webinar on February 16 exploring power control system applications for critical power systems. Sixty minutes in length, ASCO Learning Series: Power Control System: Basic to Advance Applications is a live webinar that will be FREE to power industry professionals, engineers, facility managers, and technicians.

By participating in the event, attendees will learn about the following Power Control System topics:

Basic Paralleling Switchgear Controls & Components

Paralleling Switchgear Modes of Operation

Paralleling Switchgear Applications

Basic Low Voltage Commercial Applications

Healthcare Applications

Medium Voltage Applications

About the Speaker

Peter Rossomando – Director of Applications Engineering, ASCO Power Technologies.

Peter Rossomando has more than 37 years of experience in delivering critical power solutions for some of the most sophisticated and severe applications in the industry. His extensive knowledge of power systems, paralleling gear, load transfer switches, and inter-device control and communication technologies enables ASCO customers and staff solve their greatest backup challenges.

Registration Information

The event will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on February 16, 2022. All interested professionals are encouraged to register now for this free event by visiting www.ascopower.com.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com. To receive updates on the latest news and updates, follow ASCO’s Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Laurence Grodsky



+ 1 973 307 7352



Larry.Grodsky@ascopower.com