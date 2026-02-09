Free Access to Investor-Grade Climate Impact Data Through Expanded Partnership Between Prime Coalition and Rho Impact

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#climateinvesting--Prime Coalition (Prime) and Rho Impact have announced expanded access to free, transparent, and credible climate data for investors, made possible through a new phase of the partnership between the two organizations. The pioneering features of Prime’s CRANE tool, launched in 2020 as the world’s first forward-looking emissions impact software, are now available for free on Rho Impact’s climate impact modeling platform, Koi. By combining the strengths of Prime’s standalone tool with Rho’s investor-grade platform, the two organizations ensure that everyone who supports novel climate solutions—from investors and accelerators to entrepreneurs and educational institutions—has access to the information they need to make more informed climate investment decisions.

Despite investments into climate tech continuing to increase year over year, many investment teams still lack the in-house capacity to thoroughly assess and vet potential solutions to ensure that they allocate capital towards technologies with the greatest potential to mitigate climate change. Even those with the capacity to conduct assessments struggle to access reliable data, which is needed for transparent and accurate forecasting.

Prime and Rho Impact are continuing their longstanding partnership by ensuring the key features of CRANE are available for free in Koi to meet this moment. CRANE follows a methodology developed by a global community of climate investors convened by Prime, while Koi hosts a continuously growing Data Lake and over 6,000 verified solution models. By using the CRANE Tier, investors and entrepreneurs can freely model the GHG emissions avoided or removed by novel climate technologies with confidence.

This development marks an important evolution of CRANE, which was first launched in 2020 by Prime, a US-based nonprofit organization that empowers philanthropists to advance untapped climate solutions, and Rho Impact, an innovator in climate impact forecasting and advanced data solutions. Since its launch, CRANE has served more than 6,000 users who have generated over 125,000 emission impact assessment reports.

“As the need to mitigate climate change increases, it is critical that we continue to reduce barriers to credible climate impact assessment and make it easier for those deploying capital to make informed decisions,” said Prime Coalition Chief Growth Officer Keri Browder. “We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Rho Impact, which allows us to make this happen.”

“Climate capital isn’t constrained by intent. It is constrained by fragmented, opaque, and incompatible data,” said Gilman Callsen, Founder and CEO of Rho Impact. “We are building foundational climate data infrastructure for informed investing, and the CRANE free tier ensures continuity from the earliest startups through the world’s largest institutional investors.”

ABOUT PRIME COALITION

Prime Coalition is a nonprofit public charity that empowers philanthropists to advance untapped climate solutions with speed and scale. Prime achieves its mission through its catalytic investing and knowledge-sharing strategies. Since its founding in 2014, Prime has built impact-prioritizing catalytic investment programs and turned $100MM of charitable investment capital into $2.2B of external capital crowded into untapped climate solutions . It launched CRANE as an open-access tool that helps thousands of investors consider the forward-looking emissions impacts of their investment decisions, as well as Project Frame as a community to provide resources to investors considering the future climate impacts of their investments.

For more information, visit: www.primecoalition.org or email: press@primecoalition.org.

ABOUT RHO IMPACT

Rho Impact builds the climate data infrastructure that powers informed investment decisions. Since 2017, Rho has assembled the world's most comprehensive dataset on emerging climate solutions, spanning technology performance, market dynamics, and emissions factors across 10,000+ solutions and hundreds of industry applications. This data powers Koi (www.koi.eco), an AI-driven platform that enables investors to forecast decarbonization potential across individual investments or global, multi-asset class portfolios. Trusted by institutional investors and asset managers globally, Rho Impact helps the field confidently direct capital towards the world's most credible climate solutions.

Learn more at www.rhoimpact.com.

Abigail Ahoude

Communications Manager, Prime Coalition

press@primecoalition.org