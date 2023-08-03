Fred Sheffield Joins Lightning Step as Chief Revenue Officer, Bringing More Than Two Decades of Healthcare Industry and Commercial Leadership to the Leading Behavioral Health EHR

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightning Step today announced the appointment of Fred Sheffield as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With a track record of scaling sales and marketing organizations for rapid growth, Sheffield’s appointment is a strategic move designed to accelerate the achievement of Lightning Step’s business objectives and financial targets.





Sheffield, whose career spans multiple senior leadership roles, including Chief Revenue Officer and SVP of Sales, has a rich history of designing effective go-to-market strategies and fostering high-performing sales and marketing teams. His leadership has consistently led to the closing of significant, multi-million dollar opportunities while expanding market footprints and enhancing customer experiences.

Most recently, Sheffield held the position of Chief Revenue Officer at TeleVox, a SaaS market leader in patient engagement, digital care management, and virtual assistance for healthcare. Sheffield led all sales, channel, and BDR functions in this role, achieving a record-breaking first half of 2023 for total bookings. His swift and effective changes to the sales process through implementing the Challenger Sales Methodology marked significant strategic shifts for the company.

“With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Fred is highly skilled at igniting performance and identifying untapped opportunities,” said Kirk Monroe, CEO of Lightning Step. “He brings a time-tested sales methodology and the ability to create a clear roadmap for success. We are confident that his strategic insights will be invaluable as we expand our platform and improve our service offerings.”

“I am excited to leverage my experience and contribute to Lightning Step’s mission,” said Sheffield. “I look forward to working with the dedicated team, the Board, and Gallant Capital Partners. Given the solid foundation, we can significantly grow Lightning Step’s influence and footprint in the behavioral health sector.”

About Lightning Step

With over 100 years of collective experience as former treatment center owners, operators, and clinicians, Lightning Step offers an all-in-one CRM, EMR, and RCM platform for behavioral health and addiction treatment centers. This platform improves interdepartmental workflow, operational efficiencies, and patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.lightningstep.com.

About Gallant Capital Partners

Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in technology, business services, and industrial companies. Gallant executes an operationally focused investment strategy with a priority on partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. The firm partners with owners, founders, and management teams to maximize value and drive long-term, sustainable growth for its portfolio. Gallant was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit: www.gallantcapital.com.

