Frazier Healthcare Partners Announces Acquisition of RevSpring

Investment in Leading Communications and Payment Solutions Provider


SEATTLE & NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frazier Healthcare Partners (Frazier), a Seattle-based, healthcare-focused investment firm, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of RevSpring (“RevSpring” or the “Company”), a leading provider of end-to-end communication and payment solutions servicing healthcare and financial services companies, from leading private equity firm GTCR. Frazier is joined in the transaction by NEA, 22C Capital, and RevSpring’s senior leadership team.

The partnership with Frazier will leverage Frazier’s investment, experience, and deep industry expertise to accelerate the Company’s success as a leading solution provider in the communication and payments industry. RevSpring helps customers accelerate revenue and increase engagement through an intelligent digital platform that includes omnichannel communication, payments, and analytic tools. The Company will continue to invest in its people and solutions, which includes its Best in KLAS® Patient Communications software.

“We are excited about RevSpring’s next chapter of growth in partnership with Frazier,” said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of RevSpring. “We are proud of the growth and the significant momentum we’ve experienced to date. Partnering with a firm of Frazier’s reputation positions us well to continue to invest in leading solutions that deliver strong outcomes and ROI for our clients.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Scott and his leadership team to continue to provide best-in-class solutions to the Company’s customers,” noted Christina Reszka, Partner at Frazier. “GTCR and RevSpring built a strong, rapidly growing Company, and we look forward to bringing additional resources to accelerate and enhance RevSpring’s offerings, including the expertise of Frazier’s Executive in Residence Roger Davis, who will become Executive Chairman of the Board, as well as support from several of its Senior Advisors and members of its Center of Excellence.”

Morgan Stanley and TripleTree acted as co-lead financial advisors to RevSpring, and William Blair acted as financial advisor to Frazier. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to RevSpring, and Goodwin Proctor LLP served as legal counsel to Frazier.

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Since its inception, Frazier has raised over $8 billion of capital for private funds and co-investment opportunities and has invested in more than 200 companies over 32 years. Frazier has a philosophy of partnering with strong management teams while leveraging its internal operating resources and network to build exceptional companies. Frazier is headquartered in Seattle, WA, and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information about Frazier, visit www.frazierhealthcare.com/growth-buyout.

About RevSpring, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, RevSpring is a leading end-to-end platform for consumer-driven engagement and payments. The company has built the industry’s most comprehensive and impactful patient and consumer engagement suite backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service to payment, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers, members and patients, and other industries focused on payments. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Contacts

Frazier Healthcare Partners

Carol Eckert, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: 206-621-7200

Email: carol.eckert@frazierhealthcare.com

RevSpring

Kristen Jacobsen, RevSpring VP of Marketing

Phone: 866-310-8001

Email: kjacobsen@revspringinc.com

