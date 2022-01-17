Fraunhofer’s MPEG-H Audio selected as the sole mandatory audio system for Brazil’s next-generation TV 3.0 broadcast service

SAO PAULO, Brazil & ERLANGEN, Germany & PARIS & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Brazilian SBTVD Forum recently finalized the technical evaluation phase of the TV 3.0 Project for the definition of the next-generation television system in Brazil. It comprised a detailed technical evaluation of all proposed technologies. As a result, the MPEG-H Audio system was selected as the sole mandatory audio codec for the future Brazilian broadcast system.

In July 2020, the Brazilian Terrestrial Television System Forum (SBTVD) issued the Call for Proposals (CfP) for a next-generation Digital TV system called TV 3.0. The CfP called for the most advanced technologies and addressed each layer of a next-generation TV system. For the audio component, Fraunhofer IIS, Ateme, the Digital Broadcasting Experts Group (DiBEG, Japan), and the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC, USA) proposed MPEG-H Audio, the most advanced Next Generation Audio (NGA) codec.

The technical evaluation phase was conducted by an independent test lab appointed by the SBTVD Forum and funded by the Brazilian Ministry of Communications. Using an end-to-end production and broadcast chain for the evaluation, the MPEG-H Audio system successfully fulfilled all mandatory requirements of the TV 3.0 CfP, demonstrating its maturity and un-matched capabilities.

In addition to the technical evaluation of the candidate technologies, market and intellectual property aspects were considered for the selection. At the end of the process, the SBTVD Forum selected MPEG-H Audio as the sole mandatory NGA system for Over the Air (OTA) and Over the Top (OTT) services. TV 3.0 is expected to launch in 2024.

“We are proud that our technology has achieved an outstanding result in the evaluation and was consequently selected as the sole mandatory codec for the TV 3.0 terrestrial broadcast in Brazil,” says Adrian Murtaza, Senior Manager Technology and Standards at Fraunhofer IIS. “The selection of MPEG-H opens a new chapter in our work with the SBTVD Forum and broadcasters in Brazil. Our team there is excited to work closely with the Brazilian industry to bring MPEG-H Audio into the regular TV services and an enhanced experience to the audience.”

The SBTVD Forum has forwarded its recommendations for the selection of candidate technologies for all TV 3.0 components to the Brazilian Ministry of Communications. The Ministry of Communications has agreed to the publication of the results by the SBTVD Forum.

“Viewers increasingly expect better and more engaging video experiences. While high-quality images are part of that, sound is just as important. We are really looking forward to enabling immersive and personalized sound for Brazilian viewers,” says Mickaël Raulet, CTO at Ateme.

Learn more about MPEG-H on [https://www.mpegh.com]

Information about SBTVD [https://forumsbtvd.org.br/tv3_0/]

About Fraunhofer IIS

For over 30 years, the institute’s Audio and Media Technologies division has been shaping the globally deployed standards and technologies in the fields of audio and moving picture production. Starting with the creation of mp3 and continuing with the co-development of AAC and the Digital Cinema Initiative test plan, almost all consumer electronic devices, computers and mobile phones are equipped with systems and technologies from Erlangen today. Meanwhile, a new generation of best-in-class media technologies – such as MPEG-H Audio, xHE-AAC, EVS, LC3/LC3plus, Symphoria, Sonamic and upHear – is elevating the user experience to new heights.

About Ateme

Ateme enables thousands of the world’s leading content owners, broadcasters and service providers to captivate their audiences with a superior quality of experience through multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions.

Find out more: www.ateme.com

About DiBEG

Digital Broadcasting Experts Group (DiBEG) was founded on September 1997 to promote ISDB-T, the Japanese Digital Terrestrial Broadcasting System, in the world. And also, DiBEG promotes the exchange of technical information and international cooperation to facilitate common understanding for ISDB-T in the world.

For more information visit https://www.dibeg.org/aboutus/aboutus.html.

