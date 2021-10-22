Fraunhofer IIS Announces Sony has Licensed MPEG-H Audio Decoder Software and joined the MPEG-H Trademark Program

ERLANGEN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fraunhofer IIS, primary developer of the MPEG-H 3D Audio standard, announced today that Sony Corporation (Sony) has licensed Fraunhofer’s MPEG-H 3D Audio Baseline Profile Decoder software and joined the MPEG-H Trademark Program.

MPEG-H 3D Audio is the leading Next Generation Audio system used for immersive music streaming and TV broadcasts. The MPEG-H 3D Audio system is also specified in TV broadcast standards such as ATSC 3.0 and Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB) and has been on air as part of South Korea’s terrestrial UHDTV service since May 2017. Moreover, MPEG-H 3D Audio has been selected to enhance the ISDB-Tb broadcast system in Brazil and and as the basis of the China 3D Audio broadcasting standard. Several major sports events and music shows have been broadcasted using MPEG-H 3D Audio in many European countries whose digital television systems are based on DVB.

Tailored to the needs of next-generation broadcast, streaming, and high-quality immersive music delivery, the MPEG-H 3D Audio Baseline Profile is the ideal answer to industry requirements, providing truly immersive experiences and unmatched advanced Next Generation Audio features including user interactivity and accessibility. As a subset of the MPEG-H 3D Audio Low Complexity Profile, the Baseline Profile enables maximum interoperability with devices that have implemented that particular profile while at the same time significantly reducing the implementation and testing effort.

Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience using Sony’s object-based 360 Spatial Sound technology based on MPEG-H 3D Audio, can be enjoyed with MPEG-H Audio Baseline Profile decoder devices. Individual sounds such as vocals, chorus, piano, guitar, bass and even sounds of the live audience can be placed in a 360° spherical sound field, giving artists and creators a new way to express their creativity.

Shinji Okazaki, General Manager at Sony Corporation, said, “The partnership with Fraunhofer on MPEG-H 3D Audio allows us to enable 360 Reality Audio and MPEG-H 3D Audio in a wide variety of products from Sony. We expect to expand the ecosystem of 360 Reality Audio together with Fraunhofer.”

Marc Gayer, Head of Business Department and Deputy Division Director of Audio and Media Technologies at Fraunhofer IIS, said, “We look forward to many exciting Sony consumer products that will also support the playback of MPEG-H 3D Audio from other content services.”

Sony has also joined the MPEG-H Audio System Trademark Program administered by Fraunhofer as a licensed end-product manufacturer. The program signals to consumers that MPEG-H products have been verified to work with each other and support all necessary MPEG-H Audio features.

About Fraunhofer IIS



For over 30 years, the Institute’s Audio and Media Technologies division has been shaping the standards and technologies used around the world in audio and moving picture production. Starting with the creation of mp3 and continuing with the co-development of AAC and the Digital Cinema Initiative test plan, today almost all consumer electronic devices, computers and mobile phones are equipped with systems and technologies from Erlangen. Meanwhile, a new generation of best-in-class media technologies – such as MPEG-H Audio, xHE-AAC, EVS, LC3/LC3plus, Symphoria, Sonamic and upHear – is elevating the user experience to new heights. Always taking into account the demands of the market, Fraunhofer IIS develops technology that makes memorable moments.

Contacts

Mandy Garcia



Head of Marketing Communications



Audio & Media Technologies Division



Fraunhofer IIS



mandy.garcia@iis.fraunhofer.de