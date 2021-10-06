Frank Recruitment Group Announces Plans to Hire More Than 1,500 New Staff Across the Globe

Award-winning, multi-technology recruitment firm Frank Recruitment Group to create over 1,500 new jobs across the world as it continues its expansion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloud technology staffing specialist firm Frank Recruitment Group announced today its plan to create more than 1,500 new jobs in the next 12 months.

As the recovery of the tech market outperforms expectations, the growing need for talent is fueling enormous demand for Frank Recruitment Group’s expert cloud staffing services. To address this demand and help it continue to deliver the best professionals in the cloud ecosystem to businesses worldwide, Frank Recruitment Group aims to recruit a huge number of new staff.

Frank Recruitment Group currently employees almost 2,000 people across offices in Europe, North America, Australasia and Asia. The company is already hiring around 130 people every month, with this new hiring drive set to increase global headcount by roughly 80%.

Around half of these new roles will be created across Frank Recruitment Group’s nine North American offices, equating to almost 800 jobs.

The vast majority of these newly created positions will be entry-level sales roles, open to anyone with a drive to succeed. Frank Recruitment Group provides a comprehensive training program so no previous experience in the industry is necessary, as all new hires will be fully supported through their upskilling journey.

Original forecasts by Forrester estimated a return to 6.5% annual growth for the tech market, following the recession of 2020. This estimate was recently updated in light of the market’s robust economic performance, with Forrester now predicting that US tech budgets will expand by 7.4% in 2021 and 6.7% in 2022.

This significant boom is being driven primarily by growth in the software market, which is expected to expand by 10% in 2021 and 2022. Adoption of security platforms as the world increases its online footprint, the uptick in AI functionality in software, and the custom app development revival are all expected to contribute to the increase in software and SaaS spending. With this growth comes an increasing outlay on tech consulting and outsourcing services.

As the global economy recovers, project spending from CIOs and IT leadership is expected to fuel demand for tech consulting and outsourcing services, particularly in fields such as system integration, cloud platform services, and training and upskilling.

The news comes after Frank Recruitment Group revealed plans for a new office in Toronto, Ontario, set to open its doors later this month. The Canadian hub will take Frank Recruitment Group’s total global locations to 22, far from its beginnings in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, with just three employees.

“The demand for tech professionals right now is unprecedented,” said Rowan O’Grady, President of Americas at Frank Recruitment Group.

“Businesses are implementing new platforms and processes that will enable them to be more efficient and more competitive, and they cannot do that without access to tech talent.”

“The rise in digital transformation has led to the creation of a number of new roles across the cloud technology field, and the need for our support not only to help organizations source professionals with the right skills to get the job done, but retain and develop them as well, has never been greater.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be in a position to help ambitious people benefit from this amazing opportunity and offer exciting, rewarding careers to so many new employees.”

ABOUT FRANK RECRUITMENT GROUP

Frank Recruitment Group is a division of Tenth Revolution Group, the world’s leading experts in cloud talent solutions. Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne, in 2006, Frank Recruitment Group creates and delivers highly sought-after professionals in some of the industry’s most skills-scarce ecosystems.

The company employs almost 2,000 people across over 20 offices, including Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Tampa, Denver, Scottsdale, Charlotte, Irvine, and Toronto in North America. EMEA and APAC are served by nine offices across the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland, with further locations in Singapore, Japan, and Australia.

The group operates seven trading brands that each focus on a specific technology product: Jefferson Frank (AWS), Nigel Frank International (Microsoft Dynamics and Azure), Mason Frank International (Salesforce), Washington Frank (enterprise ERP), Anderson Frank (NetSuite), Nelson Frank (ServiceNow), and FRG Technology Consulting (Marketing Automation and emerging technologies).

Frank Recruitment Group was named one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies and appeared in the 2021 Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100 after increasing its profits by 36% over three years. The group plans to expand its outreach globally and attract more trainee recruiters in strategic hubs to meet demand for its services.

