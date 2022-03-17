Frank Haering joins CrossLend as Executive Strategy Advisor

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frank Haering will support to Berlin-based FinTech CrossLend as the company’s Executive Strategy Advisor. CrossLend operates a digital end-to-end platform for loan portfolio transactions, including data and analysis tools, securitisation as a service and a marketplace connecting originators and institutional investors. Working closely with CrossLend’s executive management, Frank will help develop further partnerships in key markets to meet the fast-growing demand from institutional investors for private debt exposure.





With more than 20 years of international experience in finance, most recently as Managing Director at J.P. Morgan and advisor to Cheyne Capital, Frank brings profound expertise to CrossLend. In his capacity as Managing Director at J.P. Morgan, he was responsible for market products’ sales in the DACH and Nordic regions and led teams covering institutional and corporate clients.

Of his new position, Frank Haering says:



“I’m excited to support CrossLend as the company spearheads the digital transformation in the industry. We want to develop additional strategic partnerships that enable a wide range of institutional investors to meet their investment targets in a seamless, transparent and highly efficient way.”

Marco Hinz, COO of CrossLend, comments:



“Frank joins us at the right point in time, as we accelerate our pan-European expansion with a view to creating more diverse opportunities for asset managers in the digital investment space. We couldn’t have asked for a more seasoned advisor with a deeper understanding of our key markets – DACH, Nordics and the UK.”

About CrossLend



CrossLend is a Berlin based FinTech company providing a digital platform for end-to-end private debt transactions. Leveraging the power of technology and data, CrossLend facilitates interactions between originators and institutional investors through data analytics, a distribution platform and a streamlined digital settlement process. The company’s pan-European client base includes banks, alternative lenders, pension funds and insurance companies. Authorised by BaFin, the CSSF and the FCA, CrossLend is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in Frankfurt, London, Vienna, Luxembourg and Lisbon. The company is backed by an array of prestigious investors, including Mouro Capital (formerly Santander InnoVentures), ABN AMRO Ventures and Lakestar.

