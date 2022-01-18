Francisco Partners Announces Partner Promotions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Francisco Partners (“FP”), a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses, announced three Partner promotions to its investment team: Evan Daar, Mario Razzini and Christine Wang.

Dipanjan “DJ” Deb, Co-Founder and CEO of Francisco Partners, said, “ We are truly delighted to welcome Evan, Mario and Christine to the FP partnership. Each has been an enormous contributor to the firm, making their unique individual marks in driving the success of our team and cultivating our continued growth and evolution as an organization. We are incredibly proud to have them as part of our senior team as we continue to focus on delivering best in class results for our shareholders.”

Evan Daar, who focuses primarily on investments in the infrastructure software, communications and security sectors, first joined Francisco Partners in 2011 as an Associate and rejoined the firm in 2015 after completing his MBA degree. Evan serves on the Board of Directors of Discovery Education, Forcepoint, Perforce, SmartBear and SonicWall. Prior to FP, he worked as a Consultant with McKinsey & Company. Evan graduated Phi Betta Kappa from Columbia University and received his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Mario Razzini, who focuses primarily on investments in the EMEA region, joined Francisco Partners as an Associate in 2011. Mario currently serves on the Board of Directors of ByBox, The Music Creation Group and nShift. Previously, he worked at Arma Partners, an M&A advisory firm, and started his career as an Analyst at Citigroup in the Natural Resources Group. Mario graduated Summa Cum Laude from Bocconi University in Milan.

Christine Wang, who focuses primarily on investments in the application software sector, joined Francisco Partners in 2015. Christine serves on the Board of Directors of BARBRI, Follett School Solutions, LegalZoom, LogMeIn, MyFitnessPal, Quest Software and Vendavo. Prior to FP, she was an Associate at Advent International and began her career as an Analyst in the Financial Institutions Group at J.P. Morgan. Christine graduated Cum Laude from Columbia University and also holds an MBA degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Francisco Partners



Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 400 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With more than $30 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

Contacts

Media

Francisco Partners



Kate Sylvester



ksylvester@sloanepr.com