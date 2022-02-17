FranchiCzar Ready to Put Franchisors on the FASTtrack to Growth at IFA Conference

Company Seeks Franchisor Partnerships for its Flagship Program

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IFA will be bigger and better than ever, and Franchising as a Service (FaaS) provider FranchiCzar is prepared to make its presence felt as it introduces its services, technology, and FASTtrack offering to the wider franchise market.

“We’re very excited to publicly roll out FranchiCzar on franchising’s biggest stage, and to show franchisors how we can help them achieve their growth goals with FASTtrack,” notes FranchiCzar CEO David Graham.

The flagship FASTtrack program is open to select franchisor partners who will benefit from an unmatched lineup of funding, advice, services, and technology, all working toward the goal of rapid franchise growth.

Partners receive free unlimited access to FranchiCzar Operating System (FCOS), a world-class franchise management platform that includes CRM, automation, ticketing, payments, royalty/fee collection, reporting, and more.

The logic behind FASTtrack is to leverage access to capital with best-in-class tech provided by FranchiCzar, and pair them with a winning concept and team – all working to catapult the franchisor to record growth and profit. The program is ideal for emerging franchise brands.

“The number one reason franchises fail is lack of funding. We fill this gap, and double down by applying our expertise and technology to scale the brand. It’s a proven formula that we’re excited to unleash for other brands,” explains Graham.

Concurrently, FranchiCzar is also launching homegrown franchise brands that are primed for rapid growth. The brands include:

Iron 24, a tech-driven, low-cost fitness franchise that’s easier for franchisees to open and painless for members to join.

Valhallan, an esports franchise that is in a class by itself, with an unparalleled training program that teaches game mastery, sportsmanship, teamwork, leadership, and community within the esports world.

Math Reactor, the world’s only fun-first math franchise. Kids work together to solve real-world problems and boost their math skills with support from expert Math Mentors.

“We’re projecting rapid expansion in the US, Canada, and UK. Our team has done it before, and we are well positioned to do it again,” says David Graham.

Franchisors can book a meeting with FranchiCzar at IFA here or they can visit FranchiCzar at IFA booth #504.

