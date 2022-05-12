France Telecom Operators Market Report 2022: Overall Telecom and Pay-TV Services Revenue will Grow at a CAGR of 1.8% During 2021-2026, to Reach $47.7 Billion by 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “France Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in France today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 1.8% over the 2021-2026 period, from $43.6 billion in 2021 to $47.7 billion by the end of 2026, supported by growth in revenues from revenue growth in the mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow from $16.0 billion in 2021 to $22.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% over 2021-2026, driven by growing mobile internet subscriptions, growing adoption of relatively high cost 5G services, and increasing mobile data ARPU over the forecast period.

Scope

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in France will grow at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026, to reach $47.7 billion by 2026

Mobile data service revenues will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over 2021-2026, driven by growing mobile internet subscription and increasing mobile data service ARPU over the forecast period

Fixed broadband service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 1.7% over 2021-2026, supported by steadily rising adoption of fixed wireless services, robust growth projected for cable subscriptions, and fiber roll outs from telcos supported by government initiatives to expand broadband coverage in the country

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in France

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc

regulations, etc Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Market Highlights

Demographic, Macroeconomic, and Regulatory Context

Demographic and Macroeconomic Context

Regulatory Context

Telecom Market Outlook

Total Telecom Service Revenue

Mobile Services Market

Fixed Services Market

Pay-Tv Service Market

Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Orange S.A.

SFR

Bouygues Telecom

Free

Canal+

La Poste Mobile France

Lycamobile France

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/heemcp

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900