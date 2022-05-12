France Telecom Operators Market Report 2022: Overall Telecom and Pay-TV Services Revenue will Grow at a CAGR of 1.8% During 2021-2026, to Reach $47.7 Billion by 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Home Business Wire France Telecom Operators Market Report 2022: Overall Telecom and Pay-TV Services Revenue...
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “France Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in France today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 1.8% over the 2021-2026 period, from $43.6 billion in 2021 to $47.7 billion by the end of 2026, supported by growth in revenues from revenue growth in the mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow from $16.0 billion in 2021 to $22.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% over 2021-2026, driven by growing mobile internet subscriptions, growing adoption of relatively high cost 5G services, and increasing mobile data ARPU over the forecast period.

Scope

  • The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in France will grow at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026, to reach $47.7 billion by 2026
  • Mobile data service revenues will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over 2021-2026, driven by growing mobile internet subscription and increasing mobile data service ARPU over the forecast period
  • Fixed broadband service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 1.7% over 2021-2026, supported by steadily rising adoption of fixed wireless services, robust growth projected for cable subscriptions, and fiber roll outs from telcos supported by government initiatives to expand broadband coverage in the country

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

  • Demographic and macroeconomic context in France
  • The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc
  • Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets
  • The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments
  • Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets
  • Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook

Key Topics Covered:

  • Market Highlights
  • Demographic, Macroeconomic, and Regulatory Context
  • Demographic and Macroeconomic Context
  • Regulatory Context
  • Telecom Market Outlook
  • Total Telecom Service Revenue
  • Mobile Services Market
  • Fixed Services Market
  • Pay-Tv Service Market
  • Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots
  • Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Orange S.A.
  • SFR
  • Bouygues Telecom
  • Free
  • Canal+
  • La Poste Mobile France
  • Lycamobile France

