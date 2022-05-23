FPT Software Partners with Udacity to Enhance World-class Digital Transformation Capabilities

HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Southeast Asia’s leading IT firm, FPT Software has officially signed a contract with Udacity, one of the most prominent online education platforms in technology.





The contract aims to enhance FPT Software’s Upskilling program, providing its employees with fully sponsored Nanodegree – the extensive training and mentoring program by Udacity. Upskilling is part of a long-term strategy of FPT Software to invest in building high-quality IT engineers workforce, strengthening its world-class Digital Transformation capabilities.

The 3-year contract opens up to 9,000 learning opportunities for promising IT engineers who play significant roles in the company’s digital transformation projects, focusing on Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud, Blockchain and Security.

The two parties looked into developing specialized training content for FPT Software employees along with the company’s exclusive certifications. Both parties also discussed bringing Nanodegree to IT fresher and students, exploring new opportunities to enhance FPT Software’s technology capabilities as it expands on a global scale.

Speaking on the launch, Marc Jones, Regional Vice President of Udacity, said: “FPT Software is one of our first partners in Vietnam and a great example of large scale global companies putting people first. We are excited and look forward to creating a great impact with FPT Software, both in terms of business and giving back to society.”

Nguyen Khai Hoan – Chief Finance Officer of FPT Software assessed that the partnership represented the tremendous intangible values which both parties brought to the table. These values go beyond borders as FPT Software continues to grow across regions, investing in its talented people and advanced technological capabilities.

Each course will give access to extensive knowledge provided by top experts at tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, etc., collaborating with Udacity. With insights coming from the heart of Silicon Valley, in-depth tech updates and extensive mentoring activities, Udacity’s Nanodegree is widely considered one of the most valuable online training platforms.

FPT Software is known for its long-standing support for its staff’s personal development through various promoting activities. Recent reports also show that data-related positions are growing prominent in the global IT labor market.

The firm has invested early on to enhance its data experts’ skills and experience to provide advisory services and tech solutions to clients. The agreement with Udacity is the latest large investment to improve its staff’s comprehensive skills.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with USD 632.5 million in revenue and 22,500 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more.

About Udacity

Udacity changes lives, businesses, and nations through radical talent transformation in digital technologies. Udacity’s global, online talent transformation platform focuses on in-demand digital technologies, mentor support, and project-based learning taught by industry experts. Programs include real world content for job-ready competencies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity has more than 100 enterprise customers including Airbus, Bertelsmann, BNP Paribas, Leidos, Mazda, and the United States Air Force. Udacity collaborates with more than 200 global industry partners including Google, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com.

